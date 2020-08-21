Is Lemon A Superfood? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Explains
Lemon health benefits: From having medicinal and therapeutic properties to being versatile in nature, there are multiple reasons why lemon can be called a superfood. Here's everything you need to know.
Lemon is a great source of Vitamin C
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lemon is versatile in nature
- Lemon has medicinal properties
- Lemon is loaded with beneficial antioxidants
The tiny and humble lemon can rightly be addressed as the Indian superfood. And this is not just because it has multiple health benefits to offer, but also because it passes the superfood test. Curated be nutritionist Rujtua Diwekar, the superfood test is one which sees if the food is versatile, has medicinal and therapeutic properties and if it has been referenced in art. Apart from lemon, ghee, aliv seeds, turmeric and ginger to name a very few, are some foods which can be called Indian superfoods.
Speaking of lemons, Diwekar takes to Instagram to explain how it passes the superfood test.
Reasons why lemons can be called a superfood
1. Versatility
There are multiple ways to use lemons. Lemon water, of course, is easiest and also one of the most effective ways to reap benefits from lemon and get the Vitamin C it provides. One can also pickle lemons, use them for garnishing or add lemon to juice to foods for that extra tangy flavour.
Also read: Lemon: This Amazing Source Of Vitamin C Can Offer You These Many Health Benefits
2. It has medicinal properties
For years people have used lemons to get rid of dandruff. The fruit provides you with good amount of Vitamin C and can improve hydration levels. Diwekar shares an interesting way how lemon can be used as a haircare remedy. She says that if you have an oily scalp and dry hair with split ends, then bathe with hot water. Squeeze lemon in it. It can give you magical benefits in as less as three weeks.
Also read: Make Your Morning Rituals Healthier With Lemon Water! Reason Why You Should Start Your Day With This Healthy Drink
3. Lemon can be referenced in art
According to the Mumbai-based nutritionist, a food can be classified as superfood it has a saying behind it, a song which includes the mention of it, or if it appears as a motif on sarees. "Well, nimbu has songs rich in folklore," says Diwekar while declaring nimbu as a superfood!
All in all, lemon is a super healthy, super delicious fruit you can have daily. It is full of beneficial antioxidants, can lower your blood pressure, prevent kidney stones, increase levels of HDL or good cholesterol, keep your gum health and also reduce signs of premature ageing on skin.
Also read: Can You Use Lemon Water to Treat Acid Reflux?
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.