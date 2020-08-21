ASK OUR EXPERTS

Is Lemon A Superfood? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Explains

Is Lemon A Superfood? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Explains

Lemon health benefits: From having medicinal and therapeutic properties to being versatile in nature, there are multiple reasons why lemon can be called a superfood. Here's everything you need to know.
  Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Aug 21, 2020 06:07 IST
Is Lemon A Superfood? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Explains

Lemon is a great source of Vitamin C

  1. Lemon is versatile in nature
  2. Lemon has medicinal properties
  3. Lemon is loaded with beneficial antioxidants

The tiny and humble lemon can rightly be addressed as the Indian superfood. And this is not just because it has multiple health benefits to offer, but also because it passes the superfood test. Curated be nutritionist Rujtua Diwekar, the superfood test is one which sees if the food is versatile, has medicinal and therapeutic properties and if it has been referenced in art. Apart from lemon, ghee, aliv seeds, turmeric and ginger to name a very few, are some foods which can be called Indian superfoods.

Speaking of lemons, Diwekar takes to Instagram to explain how it passes the superfood test.


Reasons why lemons can be called a superfood

1. Versatility

There are multiple ways to use lemons. Lemon water, of course, is easiest and also one of the most effective ways to reap benefits from lemon and get the Vitamin C it provides. One can also pickle lemons, use them for garnishing or add lemon to juice to foods for that extra tangy flavour.

Also read: Lemon: This Amazing Source Of Vitamin C Can Offer You These Many Health Benefits

2. It has medicinal properties

For years people have used lemons to get rid of dandruff. The fruit provides you with good amount of Vitamin C and can improve hydration levels. Diwekar shares an interesting way how lemon can be used as a haircare remedy. She says that if you have an oily scalp and dry hair with split ends, then bathe with hot water. Squeeze lemon in it. It can give you magical benefits in as less as three weeks.

Lemon can help in getting rid of dandruff
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Make Your Morning Rituals Healthier With Lemon Water! Reason Why You Should Start Your Day With This Healthy Drink

3. Lemon can be referenced in art

According to the Mumbai-based nutritionist, a food can be classified as superfood it has a saying behind it, a song which includes the mention of it, or if it appears as a motif on sarees. "Well, nimbu has songs rich in folklore," says Diwekar while declaring nimbu as a superfood!

All in all, lemon is a super healthy, super delicious fruit you can have daily. It is full of beneficial antioxidants, can lower your blood pressure, prevent kidney stones, increase levels of HDL or good cholesterol, keep your gum health and also reduce signs of premature ageing on skin.


Also read: Can You Use Lemon Water to Treat Acid Reflux?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

