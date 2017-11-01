ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Simplest Tricks To Reduce Water Retention

5 Simplest Tricks To Reduce Water Retention

Water retention is a condition which develops in pregnant women and those who do not engage themselves in any kind of physical activity
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 1, 2017 01:46 IST
2-Min Read
Water retention causes swelling in different parts of the body

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Water retention can also be caused by kidney or heart failures.
  2. People who are not physically active are more prone to the condition.
  3. Reducing salt intake can help in dealing with water retention.

Water retention occurs when excess fluids build up inside the body. It is a condition which can cause swelling in the hands, feet, ankles and legs. There can be many reasons for one to get water retention, but most of them are not considered to be too serious. Some women experience water retention during pregnancy or before their menstrual cycle. Also, people who do not engage themselves in any kind of physical activity or are bedridden may also be affected by water retention.

However, some water retention can also be caused by kidney or heart failures. Sudden or severe water retention should be catered with medical attention immediately.

But in cases where the swelling is mild and there is no underlying health condition, you may be able to reduce water retention with these few simple tricks.

1. Reduce salt intake

Salt is made up of sodium and chloride. Sodium binds water in the body and helps in maintaining the balance of fluids both inside and outside of cells. If you often eat meals that are high in salt, such as many processed foods, your body may retain water.

2. Have more magnesium

Increasing your magnesium intake may help reduce water retention. According to a study, 200 mg of magnesium per day reduces water retention in women with premenstrual symptoms (PMS). You can have foods that are a great source of magnesium like nuts, whole grains, dark chocolate and leafy, green vegetables.

3. Increase intake of Vitamin B6

One can increase their Vitamin B6 intake by consuming foods like bananas, potatoes, walnuts and meat. Vitamin B6 is known to reduce water retention in women with PMS.

4. Have foods rich in potassium

Bananas, avocados and tomatoes are all rich sources of potassium which help in reducing water retention. Potassium helps in sending electrical signals that keep the body running. It is also beneficial for heart.

5. Avoid refined carbs

Processed sugars and grains such as table sugar and white flour are examples of foods rich in refined carbohydrates. Those suffering from water retention should avoid refined carbs as much as possible. Eating refined carbs leads to rapid increase in blood sugar and insulin levels. This causes the body to retain more sodium by increasing re-absorption of sodium in the kidneys and thereby leads to more fluid volume inside the body.



