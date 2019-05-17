ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Leg Spasms At Night: Top Causes And Treatment Options

Leg Spasms At Night: Top Causes And Treatment Options

Painful leg spasms giving you a hard time at night? Here's why you get them so frequently and what you can do about them.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 17, 2019 05:31 IST
3-Min Read
Leg Spasms At Night: Top Causes And Treatment Options

Spasms in calf muscles can be because of dehydration

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Deficiency of certain vitamins and minerals can increase muscle spasms
  2. Lack of rest can increase muscle spasms
  3. People with uncontrolled diabetes are at risk of leg spasms

Muscle cramps are quite common. Involuntary contraction of muscles can lead to muscle spasms. In one of his videos on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says that muscle spasms are likely to occur because of a deficiency. Deficiency of Vitamin D3 is quite common these days and it can be one of the reasons why you experience muscle spasms. Vitamin D3 can also a precursor hormone, which means that its availability can influence production of various hormones in the body.

Muscle spasms: top causes and treatment options

1. Deficiency of zinc can also be a reason for muscle spasms. Zinc is a trace mineral which is required by the body in small amounts. Whole grains, nuts, seeds and green leafy vegetables are a few example of foods rich in zinc.


RELATED STORIES

These Are By Far The Best Foods To Beat Muscle Cramps

Cramps are most often experienced in the legs and feet, particularly, the calf muscles. Though muscle cramps are usually harmless, it makes it impossible to use the affected muscle for a particular period of time.

Yoga Can Lead To Bone And Muscle Pain If Not Done Right

A new scientific study that claims yoga can worsen prevailing wounds and lead to bone and muscle pains. It is the first prospective study to investigate injuries caused from recreational participation in yoga.

Also read: Our Muscles Have Biological Clocks, Their Disturbance Could Cause Diabetes: Study

2. Vitamin B12 plays a role in the neurological functioning of our brain. Every muscle contraction begins in the brain and thus, deficiency of Vitamin B12 can result in muscle spasms.

3. Muscle spasms can be a result of dehydration. Even a 1% drop of water content in your body can increase incidence of muscle spasms you experience, informs Luke.

k3vai3v

Drink sufficient water to prevent dehydration and muscle spasms
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Lack of rest in the body is another reason for increased incidence of muscle spasms. You must focus on getting a good night's sleep and give your body time for rest and recovery in order to avoid frequent muscle spasms.

Also read: Luke Coutinho's Exercises To Burn Fat And Keep Muscles Lean And Firm While Travelling

5. Lack of rest and recovery deprives your body of magnesium. Low magnesium increases leg spasms, especially in the calf area. Having tea or coffee in excess, less intake of water and poor diet are some of the top most reasons for low magnesium in the body. People with magnesium deficiency can benefit from an epsom salt bath.

6. Flexibility: Calf muscles can tighten easily if you don't stretch them the right way. Doing yoga, stretching and flexibility training can loosen calf muscles and reduce incidence of leg cramps.

7. People with uncontrolled diabetes, hypothyroidism, heavy drinking and alcoholism can all put you at risk of muscle spasms.

8. Consume a balance diet and make sure you get optimum rest and recovery.

9. Drink sufficient water, be physically active, and consume a healthy diet to prevent muscle spasms at night.

10. Another tip that Luke suggests for preventing muscle spasms is a mix nutmeg essential oil (4-5 drops) with some coconut oil and sesame oil. Warm the carrier oil in order to enable your muscles to absorb the oil. Massage the oil into your calves before going to sleep to get relief form leg spasms.

Also read: Here's Why Stretching Exercises Are So Important For The Muscles

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems
Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Parents Take Note: Young Kids Who Watch More TV Get Less Sleep

This Is Undoubtedly The Best Form Of Exercise For Fitness; Here's Why

Close Friend's Death Can Affect Well-Being For 4 Years

Opposites Not Only Attract But Make Good Decisions Together: Study

Artificial Intelligence Can Predict Death Better Than Docs; Here's Why And How

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases