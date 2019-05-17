Leg Spasms At Night: Top Causes And Treatment Options
Painful leg spasms giving you a hard time at night? Here's why you get them so frequently and what you can do about them.
Spasms in calf muscles can be because of dehydration
HIGHLIGHTS
- Deficiency of certain vitamins and minerals can increase muscle spasms
- Lack of rest can increase muscle spasms
- People with uncontrolled diabetes are at risk of leg spasms
Muscle cramps are quite common. Involuntary contraction of muscles can lead to muscle spasms. In one of his videos on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says that muscle spasms are likely to occur because of a deficiency. Deficiency of Vitamin D3 is quite common these days and it can be one of the reasons why you experience muscle spasms. Vitamin D3 can also a precursor hormone, which means that its availability can influence production of various hormones in the body.
Muscle spasms: top causes and treatment options
1. Deficiency of zinc can also be a reason for muscle spasms. Zinc is a trace mineral which is required by the body in small amounts. Whole grains, nuts, seeds and green leafy vegetables are a few example of foods rich in zinc.
Also read: Our Muscles Have Biological Clocks, Their Disturbance Could Cause Diabetes: Study
2. Vitamin B12 plays a role in the neurological functioning of our brain. Every muscle contraction begins in the brain and thus, deficiency of Vitamin B12 can result in muscle spasms.
3. Muscle spasms can be a result of dehydration. Even a 1% drop of water content in your body can increase incidence of muscle spasms you experience, informs Luke.
4. Lack of rest in the body is another reason for increased incidence of muscle spasms. You must focus on getting a good night's sleep and give your body time for rest and recovery in order to avoid frequent muscle spasms.
Also read: Luke Coutinho's Exercises To Burn Fat And Keep Muscles Lean And Firm While Travelling
5. Lack of rest and recovery deprives your body of magnesium. Low magnesium increases leg spasms, especially in the calf area. Having tea or coffee in excess, less intake of water and poor diet are some of the top most reasons for low magnesium in the body. People with magnesium deficiency can benefit from an epsom salt bath.
6. Flexibility: Calf muscles can tighten easily if you don't stretch them the right way. Doing yoga, stretching and flexibility training can loosen calf muscles and reduce incidence of leg cramps.
7. People with uncontrolled diabetes, hypothyroidism, heavy drinking and alcoholism can all put you at risk of muscle spasms.
8. Consume a balance diet and make sure you get optimum rest and recovery.
9. Drink sufficient water, be physically active, and consume a healthy diet to prevent muscle spasms at night.
10. Another tip that Luke suggests for preventing muscle spasms is a mix nutmeg essential oil (4-5 drops) with some coconut oil and sesame oil. Warm the carrier oil in order to enable your muscles to absorb the oil. Massage the oil into your calves before going to sleep to get relief form leg spasms.
Also read: Here's Why Stretching Exercises Are So Important For The Muscles
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
