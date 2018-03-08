Top Nephrologist Gives 5 Tips To Protect Your Kidneys For Life
World Kidney Day: Diet can play a major role in preventing progression of kidney disease
This World Kidney Day we give you the crucial 5 tips which will help you reduce the chances of a kidney disease:
1. Prevent preventable diseases
The leading causes of kidney problems include diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity which can be prevented in the first place. So make sure to not develop any of these metabolic disorders as once acquired they do gradually start impacting your kidneys.
2. Control diabetes and high blood pressure well
If you have diabetes or hypertension already, you need to control them well with medications, diet and lifestyle changes. Visit your doctor regularly and follow his treatment plan and along with this make sure to eat healthy and exercise for optimal results. It is also important to get regular tests done to keep a tab on the disease - get regular blood (urea, creatinine) and urine (protein/albumin) tests for monitoring. Target HbA1C < 7.0 and and BP < 130/80 mm/Hg.
3. Follow an active lifestyle
Exercise regularly, do yoga, decrease body weight if you are overweight. These are imperative for sound health. Studies have shown exercising to reduce the risk of diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure.
4. Do not take pain killers frequently, antibiotics or other drugs without your doctor's advice
Analgesics and many other medicines like NSAIDs can be harsh on the kidney. Avoid their injudicious use to prevent kidney problems.
5. Eat healthy, quit smoking and chewing tobacco
Diet can play a major role in preventing progression of kidney disease. It also helps control other diseases. Smoking has now been found to have a direct impact on the kidneys so quit smoking today!
(Dr. (Prof.) Dinesh Khullar, Consultant and HOD, Department of Nephrology and Hypertension, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, New Delhi)
(Dr. Sagar Gupta, Associate Consultant, Department of Nephrology and Hypertension, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, New Delhi)