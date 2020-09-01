Keto Diet For Weight Loss: These Protein-Rich, Low-Carb Rotis Are Perfect To Satisfy Your Carb Cravings!
Keto diet for weight loss: These rotis are made with almond flour, flaxseed meal and psyllium husk. Try them today!
Keto diet: You can have these low-carb rotis with veggies and even chicken
HIGHLIGHTS
- This keto roti is low in carb and high in protein
- It is made with almond flour
- You can top the roti with a dollop of ghee
The craving for rice or roti/ chapati or parantha is quite possible for people following the keto diet. Ketogenic diet is one which involves eating carbs in low quantities, fats in high quantities and protein in moderate quantities. Eggs, avocadoes, low-carb non-starchy vegetables, leafy greens, chicken, etc are some of the ideal keto foods. However, chapatis or rotis (flatbread) form an essential part of Indian diet. People eat rotis for breakfast, lunch and even dinner. All in all, it is justified to claim that an Indian meal is incomplete without flatbread.
Keto-friendly roti that can help you with weight loss
Hasika Prasad, an avid keto-follower, recently shared a keto-friendly roti which is low in carbs. All you need are a few ingredients which might already be there in your kitchen if you are following the keto diet.
To prepare this keto-friendly roti, you need 2 cups of almonds flour, 1 cup of flaxseed meal, 3 tbsp of psyllium husk powder, 1 tsp salt, 2 cups hot water and some oil or ghee. Prepare the dough by mixing all dry ingredients. Add hot water and mix it to form a dough.
Let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes. Let the dough cool down completelty. Add some oil and ghee and knead well. Now take small portions of the dough and roll them into balls.
Keto Roti / Chapati / Phulka recipe by @theketoepoch I know you are going to love this one! We Indians eat rotis / chapatis / phulkas for lunch and dinner, sometimes even for breakfast, with our stir fried veggies, sabjis, gravies and curries. An Indian meal is incomplete without this extremely versatile, light and soft flatbread. Hence, I feel very proud to present to you this low carb, keto and paleo friendly version of the Indian Roti by @theketoepoch Recipe below _______________ ???????????????? / ???????????????????????????? / ???????????????????????? / ???????????????? Net Carbs per Roti: 1.5 gm Servings : 16 Rotis INGREDIENTS 2 cups Almond flour 1 cup Flaxseed meal 3 tbsp Psyllium husk powder 1 tsp salt Hot water (approx 2 cups) Oil / ghee INSTRUCTIONS Mix all the dry ingredients together, add hot water and mix to form a dough. Let it sit for 15 - 20 mins or until the dough cools down completely. Add a little oil / ghee and knead well. Divide it into 16 equal parts and roll it into balls. Place each ball in between parchment paper and roll it using a rolling pin to about 7 inches in diameter. You can also use a tortilla press or Roti press. Cook the roti on a tawa or flat griddle on medium high heat on both sides till golden brown. Slather some ghee! _______________ This is a game changer for Indian keto-ers in my opinion! #ketoindia #ketoroti #indianfood #indianketo #ketodiet #ketofood #ketorecipe #keto #lowcarb #lchf
Place each ball of dough on a parchment paper and roll using a rolling pin. Cook the roti on a tawa on medium high heat. Cook it on both sides till they get golden brown. Top it with a dollop of ghee and enjoy it with your low carb veggies or a homemade chicken meal.
According to Prasad, this keto roti can be a game-changer for Indian ketoers, she mentions in her Insta post. Net carbs per roti is nothing more than 1.6 gm, she adds.
You gotta try these rotis today!
