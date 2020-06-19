Lazy Keto Diet: Is It Any Better Than Keto Diet For Weight Loss?
Lazy keto diet involves getting only 5% of your daily calories from carbs, and prevents keeping a track of other macronutrients: proteins and fats. Is it helpful for weight loss? Know the answer here.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lazy keto diet may increase cravings
- You may eat too few calories
- It can make you feel hungry all the time if you don't consume fats
The keto diet, as we all know, is a diet known for weight loss. It involves eating low carb, moderate amount of protein and high amount of fat. The diet involves getting only 5% of your daily calories from carbs. Maximum amount of calories come from fat and 5 to 20% of the calories come from protein. In the lazy keto diet, one has to focus entirely on the carb number. As part of it, one needs to not eat more than 20 gms of carbs per day without counting calories or tracking other macronutrients like protein and fat.
Lazy keto diet: Everything you need to know
The diet can be especially for people who are not fond of counting calories in every meal. Focus on limiting carb intake, but at the same time, do not forget to emphasise on the quality of food you eat. This is important to prevent nutritional deficiencies and adverse health consequences.
Focusing on reducing carbs as part of lazy keto diet can be helpful during the transition phase to ketosis.
Ketosis occurs when the body stops using glycogen stores (carbs) for energy, and begins to burn fat instead. When in ketosis, the body burns fat you eat and the fat you have stored. Entering a state of ketosis is important to make keto diet work effectively and help you lose weight quickly.
But, it is easier said than done. Along with controlling carbs, intake of protein and fat, and the time of meals need to be regulated. The idea is to never starve yourself or feel hungry.
Here are some risks associated with the lazy keto diet:
1. You might miss on vital nutrients: Carbs are present in nearly every food, including fruits, vegetables, lentils, legumes, nuts and seeds. Restricting your carb intake means you have to restrict intake of these nourishing foods and this may lead to nutrient deficiency including lack of sufficient antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.
2. You may feel hungry and experience cravings: This is one of the classic side effects of keto diet. This is the reason why it is important to eat sufficient fat on keto diet. Foods rich in good fat are calorie dense and digest slowly. Eating enough fat is also important for one to be in ketosis. Lack of sufficient fats in diet can make you feel exhausted and hungry all the time, reports healthline.com.
The lazy keto diet may make you feel hungry all the time
Photo Credit: iStock
3. You may eat too few calories: Since the lazy keto diet does not involve focusing on your total calorie intake, it may occur that you are eating fewer calories than you need. This can make it difficult for you to lose weight and sustain healthily.
Thus, the lazy keto diet and eating fewer than usual carbs might not be such a good idea. In fact, none of the calorie restrictive diets are sustainable in nature. The weight you quickly lose following them is likely to bounce back as soon as you restore regular eating habits.
In order to lose weight in a sustainable manner, you must consume a balanced diet including all food groups like fats, protein, carbs and fibre. Exercise for at least 150 minutes in a week, without fail. Take less stress and work on improving your sleep. Quit smoking and alcohol. Together these steps can help you lose weight and sustain it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
