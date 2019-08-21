Keto Diet: 5 Supplements That Can Prevent Bloating, Constipation And Other Side Effects
Keto diet or ketogenic diet is a popular weight loss diet that can help you lose weight quickly. It requires you to enter a state of ketosis - a metabolic process in which the body burns fats for energy instead of glucose. This results in build-up of ketones within the body. Keto diet involves eating extremely less carbs, moderate amount of foods rich in protein and high amounts of foods rich in healthy fats. Lack of carbs, an important food group, may make room for nutritional deficiencies. Hence, taking a few supplements can be beneficial for all you keto-ers out there. Keep reading to know the supplements that can eat on a keto diet.
Weight loss: Supplements that you can have on keto diet
1. Omega-3 fatty acids
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and fish oil are supplements that you can have on keto diet as they will provide you with omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s are good for your heart health. They can help in reducing inflammation, reduce heart disease risk and prevent mental decline. You can also get more omega-3 in keto diet by eating more fatty fish and healthy oils like ghee, coconut oil, olive oil, etc.
2. Vitamin D
Vitamin D deficiency can lead to weak bones and increase risk of osteoporosis and arthritis. The sunshine vitamin is synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight. You can also get Vitamin D from food sources like mushrooms, fatty fish, eggs and dairy products. But these foods provide you with very little amount of Vitamin D and there are very few people who spend much time under sunlight. Moreover, ultraviolet rays of the sun pose can be dangerous for you. Even super powerful sunscreen may not offer all the protection that is required. Thus, Vitamin D supplements can always be helpful, whether you are on keto diet or not. Apart from healthy bones, Vitamin can help in improving immune system and lowering inflammation in the body.
3. Magnesium
Magnesium can give a boost to your energy levels, improve your immunity and also regulate blood sugar levels. When following a keto diet, it may be difficult for you to get sufficient magnesium as magnesium-rich foods like beans and fruits are also high in carbs. Thus, getting a magnesium supplement may be suggested when you're on keto diet. Getting sufficient magnesium can reduce incidence of muscle cramps and spasms. It can reduce difficulty in sleeping and irritability. All of these are common symptoms of following keto diet. Other foods sources of magnesium include spinach, pumpkin seeds, mackerel and avocado.
4. Digestive enzymes
High fat diet requirement of keto may take a toll on your digestion. Constipation is a common side effect of keto diet. Eating more fats can also make you feel nauseated and also cause diarrhoea. While transitioning into keto, if you feel bloated or constipated, try getting your hands on digestive enzymes supplements that can help you restore digestion.
5. Electrolyte supplements
Electrolyte supplements may be beneficial while transitioning into keto. The first few of keto diet are very challenging because of intake of carbs. During this transition phase, you might experience a lot of water loss, along with drop in levels of magnesium, potassium and sodium. This may lead to symptoms such as fatigue, muscle cramps and headaches. Thus, electrolyte supplements can help you during initial stages of keto diet. Besides, you can also have coconut water, a drink low in calories and extremely rich in electrolytes. Orange juice, watermelons and leafy greens can also provide you with sufficient electrolytes.
Nonetheless, it is important that you meet nutritional requirements through diet and avoid supplements as much as possible. A calorie-restrictive diet like keto diet, which restricts you from eating carbs, must not be followed for too long. We have discussed the side effects it may lead to, in the article above. If you are seeking quick weight loss, keto diet may be beneficial for temporary results. In the long run, you must follow a healthy balanced diet and exercise regularly for losing weight and maintaining that weight for a long period of time.
