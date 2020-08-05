ASK OUR EXPERTS

5 Low-Carb Vegetables You Must Add To Your Keto Diet

5 Low-Carb Vegetables You Must Add To Your Keto Diet

Vegetables are loaded with several important nutrients. You can add low-carb vegetables to your keto diet. Here are some options to choose from.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Aug 5, 2020 07:44 IST
2-Min Read


You can add low-carb vegetables to your keto diet

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Spinach is a low-carb vegetables loaded with several health benefits
  2. Add enough vegetables to your daily diet
  3. Kale is another low-carb leafy green loaded with nutrients

Vegetables should be an essential part of your diet. These are weight loss friendly as well as provide you a variety of nutrients that can promote your overall health. There is a huge variety of vegetables available that can be a part of your diet. When following a keto diet, it restricts your carb intake. It is a low carb diet that focuses more on consumption of healthy fats. Many skip vegetables on a keto diet due to the carb content. To help you find some healthy options, here are some low-carb vegetables that can be a part of your keto diet.

Low-carb vegetables for keto


1. Broccoli

This green coloured vegetable contains fewer carbs and multiple health benefits. It is loaded with protein, fibre, vitamin C, folate, vitamin K1, zinc, iron and much more. It can be cooked in various ways. You can also add to salads, sandwiches, pasta and more.

Broccoli is loaded with vitamin C
2. Bell peppers

The colourful bell peppers have a great taste as well as nutritional value. These are loaded with antioxidants and vitamin A and C. Bell peppers contain less carbs and can fit into your keto diet easily.

Also read: Are You On A Keto Diet? You Must Include These Proteins And Fats In Your Diet For Quick Weight Loss

3. Spinach

Spinach is one of the healthiest leafy greens. It is advised to add enough spinach to your diet as it offers multiple health benefits. Spinach is rich in vitamin A, C and K. It contains magnesium, iron and potassium too.

Spinach can help in weight loss too
4. Green beans

Green beans are a member of the legumes family but these have low carb content. These are also low in calories and contain enough fibre. Green beans can also provide you folate, vitamin K and vitamin C.

Also read: Lazy Keto Diet: Is It Any Better Than Keto Diet For Weight Loss?

5. Kale

Kale is another leafy green that contains a variety of nutrients and fewer carbs. It can help in controlling blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease and type-2 diabetes. Kale can also boost immune function.


Also read: Keto Diet For Weight Loss: Who All Can Follow And Why? Our Expert Tells

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

