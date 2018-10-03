Kegel Exercises Or Pelvic Floor Exercises: Kegels Can Help Control Urinary Incontinence
If you practice kegel or pelvic floor exercises for five minutes, two or three times a day then it is likely to show significant improvement in the ability to control urine leakage.
Kegel exercises are useful in regaining pelvic floor muscle strength
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kegels help to strengthen their pelvic floor muscles
- Kegel exercises strengthen pubococcygeus muscle in pelvic floor
- Kegel exercises can help you prevent or control urinary incontinence
Kegel exercises are exercises that a person performs to strengthen their pelvic floor muscles. Kegel exercises are simple clench and exercises that you can do to make your muscles of pelvic floor stronger. Your pelvis area is the area that holds your reproductive organs. The pelvic floor is really a series of muscles and tissues that forms a sling, or hammock at the bottom of your pelvis. This sling holds your organ in place. Kegel exercises can help you take control of your leaky bladder. If you practice kegel exercises for five minutes, two or three times a day then it is likely to show significant improvement in the ability to control urine leakage. Kegel exercises can also help in more intense orgasm and improve erection. It is a simple exercise that anyone can do anywhere in a short period of time.
Also read: Women, Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor Muscles With These Exercises
Health benefits of kegel exercises:
1. Factors such as pregnancy, aging, abdominal surgery or overweighting often results in weakening of pelvic muscles. Kegel exercises are useful in regaining pelvic floor muscle strength in such cases. Kegel exercises are the best recommendation of urinary health and pelvic prolapse.
2. You should always empty the bladder before performing kegel exercise. As a beginner, you should find a quiet and relaxing place for kegel exercise but after sometimes as you practice kegel exercise regularly you'll feel comfortable performing kegel exercise, anywhere.
3. When you'll first perform kegel exercise.,then you have to perform kegel exercise in a similar procedure. Tense your pelvic floor for the count of three and then relax the pelvic floor of the count of three, do this exercise for 9-10 repetitions. Do this exercise for several days. This exercise is simple but it may take few months to have an effect on urinary incontinence.
4. This exercises may affect differently for each person. For some people, these exercises may show great improvement in muscle control and urinary continence. However, kegel exercise may prevent your condition from getting worse and cure the condition as soon as possible.
Mechanism of action of kegel exercises:
The aim of kegel exercise is to strengthen pubococcygeus muscle in pelvic floor. Kegel exercise is a popular prescribed exercise for pregnant women and aging men to prepare the pelvic floor for physiological stress. Kegel exercises are best for treating varginal prolapse and uterine prolapse. Kegel exercise may be beneficial in treating urinary incontinence in both men and women. Kegel exercise may increase sexual gratification, allowing women to complete pompior and to aid in reducing premature ejection in men. The many actions performed by Kegel muscles include holding in urine and avoiding defecation. Reproducing this type of muscle action can strengthen the Kegel muscles. The action of slowing or stopping the flow of urine may be used as a test of correct pelvic floor exercise technique.
It is now known that the components of levator ani (the pelvic diaphragm), namely pubococcygeus, puborectalis and ileococcygeus, contract and relax as one muscle. Hence, pelvic floor exercises involve the entire levator ani rather than pubococcygeus alone. Pelvic floor exercises may be beneficial in cases of fecal incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse conditions
Why to do kegel exercises?
- Both men and women can perform kegel exercises
- Kegel exercises can help you prevent or control urinary incontinence and other pelvic floor problems
- Kegel exercises helps to strengthen pelvic floor of women after pregnancy, childbirth and weight gain
- Men also experience weakening of muscles of their pelvic floor as they age. Kegel exercises helps men in these cases, also
- Kegel exercises can help to reduce back pain
What are kegel exercises for men?
Kegel exercises are the exercises that help to strengthen muscles below the bladder that help in urination. In men, urinary incontinence can be caused by a weak urinary sphincter that may result from surgery for prostate cancer, an overactive bladder, or a bladder that doesn't contact. Kegel exercises can help improve bladder control.
What are kegel exercises for women?
Kegel exercises are the exercises that strengthen the pelvic floor muscles,which supports the uterus, bladder, small intestine and rectum. In women, many factors can weaken pelvic floor muscles, including pregnancy, childbirth, surgery, aging, excessive straining from constipation and being overweight. Kegel exercises are be done during pregnancy or after childbirth to prevent urinary inconsistency.
Also read: Top Exercises For Chronic Pain You Must Do Daily
Caution about kegel exercises:
If you feel the pain in the abdomen or men after the kegel exercise, then it is a sign that you're not performing the kegel exercise correctly. Always remember that, even as you contract the pelvic floor muscles like the muscles in abdomen, back, buttocks, etc, it should remain loose. Don't over do the kegel exercise. If you work the muscles too hard, they'll become tired and unable to fulfill their necessary functions.
Also read: Here's Why Stretching Exercises Are So Important For The Muscles
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.