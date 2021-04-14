Keep Your Immunity Strong With This Drink: Here's How You Can Make It
Immunity-boosting kadha: You can prepare a simple drink at home to strengthen your immune system. Here are all the ingredients you can combine to prepare this drink.
Immunity Booster drink: A strong immune system can help you fight against diseases effectively
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ginger and cinnamon can help you beat cold and flu symptoms
- Prepare kadha at home to strengthen your immune system
- You can drink kadha every day during season change
A strong immune system can help you fight against diseases and infections effectively. Several diet and lifestyle factors affect the functioning of your immune system. What you eat has a major impact on your immune system. The Indian kitchen is loaded with multiple ingredients that can work wonders for your immune system. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram to share her recipe for an immunity-boosting kadha. It is an effective drink that you can prepare with the simplest ingredients present in your kitchen.
Immunity boosting kadha you can try
Ingredients required-
- Sour lime juice
- Tulsi leaves
- Fresh ginger
- Cloves
- Fresh turmeric
- Cinnamon
- Black pepper powder
How to prepare
1. Start with boiling two litres of water
2. Add fresh turmeric (one piece that is two inches long), black pepper powder (one tablespoon), tulsi leaves (15-20 leaves), cinnamon (one piece- two inches long), cloves (8-10 pieces), freshly grated ginger (one piece- two inches long) and in the ends add sour lime juice of one lemon.
3. Once the water reduces to half that is around one litre, strain the kadha and store it in a bottle.
4. You can reuse this immunity-boosting kadha. Do not forget to reheat before use.
"This drink can help protect and build your immunity. It is a traditional drink made of Indian herbs and spices that can help you fight against cough, cold, fever and sore throat. It's what I have been drinking every day during my quarantine period to keep my immunity strong. Drinking a cup of Kadha every day combined with a healthy diet and physical activities can be extremely beneficial and do wonders for your body!" Karachiwala writes in her post.
Other ways to boost immunity
Add enough vitamin C to your diet. Foods rich in vitamin C such as lemons, grapefruit, mango, kiwi, orange and others should be a part of your daily diet. Manage stress, sleep properly and exercise regularly to allow your immune system to function properly.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
