Do Not Fall For Immunity-Boosting Quick Fixes: Incorporate These 5 Lifestyle Changes Today
For a healthy immune system you must make certain changes in your diet and lifestyle. Read here to know some tips you should follow.
A healthy lifestyle helps you boost functioning of immune system
A strong immune system helps you keep multiple health issues at bay. It is your body's defence mechanism that helps you stay disease-free. A wide range of factors can affect your immune system. Not following a healthy diet and lifestyle can deteriorate your immunity, making you prone to diseases. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of building a strong immune system has been stressed enough. But there is no shortcut to achieving strong immunity in a day or two. "Immunity is not built in a day!" says Nutritionist Lovneet Batra. In this article, here are some tips that can help you enhance your immune system.
How to build immunity?
The nutritionist explains in one of her posts, "2020 catapulted immunity as the topmost buzzword of the decade. Everyone wants a quick fix in the form of a drink, a nuskha and tablet. But immunity is not built in a day! It is what you nurture over the years with the food you eat, the lifestyle you adopt and how well you keep stress off from your life."
She also explains that immunity is not built by having just a certain herb or tea. It is a lifestyle habit that is responsible for maintaining and boosting it.
1. Eat a healthy diet
Vitamin C has gained huge popularity in the past year as an immunity-boosting ingredient. Load up your diet with enough vitamin C. Also, keep your gut healthy with enough probiotics, fruits and vegetables. An optimum intake of vitamin and mineral will ensure that your hormones are in place and your immune system is not fending off internal crises before battling against bacterial and viral infections.
2. Ensure a sound sleep
You should sleep for 8 hours every day to repair your immune system. A good night's sleep provides enough rest to your body. It also supports various essential body functions.
3. Maintain a healthy weight
Eat small meals and fix your timings to avoid over consumption of calories. Also, do not follow fad diets to lose weight as these might leave you with nutritional deficiencies and affect your immune system. So, eat a well-balanced diet for healthy body weight.
4. Exercise daily
A healthy diet combined with exercise will also help you maintain a healthy weight. You should perform moderate exercise for at least 30 minutes each day to give a boost to your immune system.
5. Stay stress-free
Stress can negatively affect your overall health including your immune system. Uncontrolled stress triggers inflammation and disturbs immune cell function. Follow stress management techniques like yoga, meditation and exercise.
These simple things are often overlooked and many run behind everything that says 'immunity booster.' So, make these lifestyle changes today!
(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)
