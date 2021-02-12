ASK OUR EXPERTS

Do Not Fall For Immunity-Boosting Quick Fixes: Incorporate These 5 Lifestyle Changes Today

Do Not Fall For Immunity-Boosting Quick Fixes: Incorporate These 5 Lifestyle Changes Today

For a healthy immune system you must make certain changes in your diet and lifestyle. Read here to know some tips you should follow.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Feb 12, 2021 04:28 IST
3-Min Read
Do Not Fall For Immunity-Boosting Quick Fixes: Incorporate These 5 Lifestyle Changes Today

A healthy lifestyle helps you boost functioning of immune system

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Vitamin C helps you boost functioning of the immune system
  2. Regular exercise helps you stay fit and boost immunity
  3. Control stress as it may harm your immune system

A strong immune system helps you keep multiple health issues at bay. It is your body's defence mechanism that helps you stay disease-free. A wide range of factors can affect your immune system. Not following a healthy diet and lifestyle can deteriorate your immunity, making you prone to diseases. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of building a strong immune system has been stressed enough. But there is no shortcut to achieving strong immunity in a day or two. "Immunity is not built in a day!" says Nutritionist Lovneet Batra. In this article, here are some tips that can help you enhance your immune system.

How to build immunity?


The nutritionist explains in one of her posts, "2020 catapulted immunity as the topmost buzzword of the decade. Everyone wants a quick fix in the form of a drink, a nuskha and tablet. But immunity is not built in a day! It is what you nurture over the years with the food you eat, the lifestyle you adopt and how well you keep stress off from your life."

She also explains that immunity is not built by having just a certain herb or tea. It is a lifestyle habit that is responsible for maintaining and boosting it.

Newsbeep

1. Eat a healthy diet

Vitamin C has gained huge popularity in the past year as an immunity-boosting ingredient. Load up your diet with enough vitamin C. Also, keep your gut healthy with enough probiotics, fruits and vegetables. An optimum intake of vitamin and mineral will ensure that your hormones are in place and your immune system is not fending off internal crises before battling against bacterial and viral infections.

96848f5

A diet rich is vitamin C can help you boost immunity
Photo Credit: Pixabay

2. Ensure a sound sleep

You should sleep for 8 hours every day to repair your immune system. A good night's sleep provides enough rest to your body. It also supports various essential body functions.

Also read: 5 Nutritionist-Recommended Tips To Holistically Improve Your Immunity, Physical And Mental Health

3. Maintain a healthy weight

Eat small meals and fix your timings to avoid over consumption of calories. Also, do not follow fad diets to lose weight as these might leave you with nutritional deficiencies and affect your immune system. So, eat a well-balanced diet for healthy body weight.

Also read: This Winter Fruit Can Help You Boost Immunity; Know Other Health Benefits

4. Exercise daily

A healthy diet combined with exercise will also help you maintain a healthy weight. You should perform moderate exercise for at least 30 minutes each day to give a boost to your immune system.

hs9lq7lg

Exercise regularly to maintain a healthy weight and strong immune system
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Stay stress-free

Stress can negatively affect your overall health including your immune system. Uncontrolled stress triggers inflammation and disturbs immune cell function. Follow stress management techniques like yoga, meditation and exercise.

Also read: Know The Link Between Sleeping Well And Strong Immunity

These simple things are often overlooked and many run behind everything that says 'immunity booster.' So, make these lifestyle changes today!

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

FAQ

Read More»

