Immunity Tips: Try This 9-Ingredient Bedtime Drink For Better Sleep And Stronger Immunity

Immunity Tips: Try This 9-Ingredient Bedtime Drink For Better Sleep And Stronger Immunity

Immunity tips: Health coach Digvijay Singh shared a "moonshine mix" that you can add to milk and have before bed time. He says it can help you sleep well and also boost your immunity.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 26, 2021 03:15 IST
4-Min Read
Immunity Tips: Try This 9-Ingredient Bedtime Drink For Better Sleep And Stronger Immunity

The drink can be prepared with simple and inexpensive kitchen ingredients

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Sleeping well is important for effective weight loss
  2. It is an essential requirement for a strong immunity
  3. Sleeping well is important for a healthy and glowing skin

Good sleep and immunity go hand-in-hand. If you have not been sleeping well, then it can hamper your immunity and also make it difficult for you to lose weight. Lack of sleep can make you feel tired and fatigued. It can drain off your energy levels, affect work performance and also increase cravings. Experts believe that drinking a cup of turmeric milk at night can help in boosting your immunity and also your sleep. But if you don't really like the taste of it or want to try something different, then health coach Digvijay Singh has something interesting for you.

Sleep enhancing and immunity boosting drink that you can have


In his Insta Reels, Singh shares something called a "moonshine mix", made with natural ingredients. Apart from aiding good sleep and boosting your immunity, it can also help in facilitating quicker recovery.

Also read: Understanding The Impact Of Stress On Sleep: Know Tips Manage Stress

To prepare this drink, you need some simple and inexpensive kitchen ingredients. Here's all that you need, 3 tsp of fennel powder, 10 tsp of turmeric powder, 2 tsp of clove powder, 4 tsp of ginger powder, 3 tsp of rose powder, 2 tsp of nutmeg powder, 2 tsp of cinnamon powder, 5 tsp of ashwagandha powder and 15 tsp of jaggery powder (optional).

All of these ingredients are individually known for several health benefits, including stronger immunity. The ingredients can also help with better digestion and can help in curbing inflammation as well.

Mix all ingredients and store it in an airtight jar. Now, take the milk of your choice, add a tsp of the immunity-boosting mixture, and have it before bedtime.

Try this moonshine mix or immunity-boosting mix and let us know if it helps you sleep well at night or not.

Also read: 5 Diet And Lifestyle Tips That Can Promote Deep Sleep

(Digvijay Singh is a health coach, nutritionist and Ayurvedic expert)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

