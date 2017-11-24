Kareena Gets Back In Shape Right Before Baby Taimur Turns 1
Kareena Kapoor Khan gets back in shape just in time before baby Taimur turns one this December
Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by Pilates as an effective form of fitness
While we are all in awe of the cuteness overload in little baby Taimur, mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan is leaving no stone unturned to get back in shape post her pregnancy. Like many other celebrities in Bollywood, Kareena too swears by Pilates as an effective form of fitness. Recently, celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit took to Instagram to share a picture with the Jab We Met star where they both are wearing tank tops with "Pilates Girl" printed on them.
"Today #KareenaKapoor has earned the #PilatesGirl top! She has worked extremely hard and has been focused on getting fit the right way! There are no shortcuts to get FIT, you have to work for it!," Namrata captioned the photo.
Here's some weekend motivation.. Beautiful Kareena Kapoor Khan working her core, back and legs on the reformer. She's becoming a true #PilatesGirl 💪🏼💃🏻 • • #Strong #Pilates #PilatesGirl #Back #Core #Lunge #Abs #Strength #Balance #Stability #WeekendWarrior #WeekendVibes #Motivation #Fitspiration #KareenaKapoor #KareenaKapoorKhan
It has been a while since Kareena has been spotted by paparazzi in her gym outfits. There have been various posts where she is seen working out with her bestie Amrita Arora Ladak.
The coincidence is this that Kareena has managed to get back in shape, just in time before baby Taimur celebrates his first birthday. Yes, he turns one on December 20 and Kareena has managed to break several myths about post-pregnancy weight.
But it definitely didn't happen easily. In the past one year, we have constantly seen Kareena hitting the gym and keeping a strict check on her diet.
What's more! The actress has managed to do a film too. The first look of Veere Di Wedding was recently released and Kareena looks her usual, sparkling beauty.
Well, let's just hope Kareena continues to inspire her fans and all moms to be with the same enthusiasm. More power to her!