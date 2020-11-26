Jaggery Benefits: 10 Interesting Food Combinations With Jaggery That You Must Try This Winter
Jaggery is one of the many immunity-boosting foods that must be a part of your winter diet. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has not one but many reasons why you must eat jaggery or gud regularly. On its own, this superfood can work as a digestive, improve fertility and bone density. When eaten in combination with other foods, "jaggery uses its power to improve their efficacy" writes Diwekar in the caption of her Insta post. Keep reading to know other reasons Diwekar recommends to add jaggery in your diet.
Winter superfoods: Why you must eat jaggery this season
Jaggery is known to be a healthy sugar alternative. This is because it contains molasses, which is a nutritious by-product of sugar-making process. Jaggery may also contain small amounts B vitamins and minerals, including calcium, zinc, copper and phosphorus.
Here is a list of food combinations with jaggery and the many ways they can benefit you, especially in winter:
1. Jaggery and ghee
Eating jaggery with ghee can provide you relief form constipation. Have a tsp of jaggery and ghee after your meals to aid better digestion and reduce constipation.
2. Jaggery with coriander (dhaniya) seeds
According to Diwekar, eating jaggery in this food combination can ease bleeding during periods and also reduce period pain. What's more, eating jaggery in this combination can be helpful when you are only spotting and want periods to start. This certainly can be helpful for women with PCOD as well.
3. Jaggery with fennel seeds
This interesting combination can help you get rid of bad breath. It also reduces plaque formation and is thus good food oral health.
4. Jaggery with fenugreek (methi) seeds
Eating jaggery in this combination can be good for your hair. It can help in making your hair stronger and shiny, and can also prevent premature greying of hair.
5. Jaggery with gond
Nursing mothers, this is the combination in which you should be having jaggery. Diwekar says that it helps as a lactation agent in nursing mothers. Jaggery and gond can also be helpful in improving bone density.
6. Jaggery and aliv seeds
The combination of jaggery and aliv seeds can help in improving assimilation of folic acid and iron. Regular intake can also help in reducing skin pigmentation and can also help in boosting hair growth.
7. Jaggery with til
Eating jaggery with til or sesame seeds can reduce the chances of your catching cold, cough and flu. Now we all know how important it is to stay away from these infections, especially when we are going through a pandemic.
8. Jaggery with peanuts
This delicious combination can help in improving strength. Eating jaggery with peanuts can also be filling in nature. It can regulate appetite and reduce cravings.
9. Jaggery with haldi
Jaggery and turmeric (haldi) is a food combination that can help in boosting your immunity. Have it regularly and it can keep you from falling sick in winter.
10. Jaggery with saunth
Jaggery and dried ginger powder (saunth) is a combination you should have when you recovering from fever or any other illness. It accelerates recovery and reduces inflammation, says Diwekar.
