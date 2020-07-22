Lesser Known Health Benefits Of Black Sesame Seeds: Here's Why You Must Try These
Black sesame seeds are good for your health in various ways. These are .loaded with several micronutrients. Here are some reasons why you must try these seeds.
Black sesame seeds are loaded with antioxidants
HIGHLIGHTS
- Black sesame seeds can help boost skin health
- Black sesame seeds are also beneficial for skin too
- You can sprinkle these different foods
Sesame seeds are found in different varieties. Black sesame seeds commonly known as kale til in India are used for various purposes. These seeds can offer you some amazing health benefits too. You might have noticed black sesame seeds sprinkled on various foods especially on baked products. These are also converted into oil for multiple uses. These tiny flat seeds offer high nutritional value and are rich in micronutrients as well. Here are some notable health benefits of black sesame seeds you must know.
Health benefits of black sesame seeds
1. Loaded with nutrients
Black sesame seeds offer a wide variety of nutrients including protein, fibre, calcium, magnesium, copper, iron, zinc and phosphorus. These nutrients and micronutrients are beneficial for you in various ways.
Also read: Stay Warm This Winter With Sesame Seeds (Til): Know All Health Benefits And Methods To Use
2. May improve blood pressure
According to a study published in the Nutrition Journal, 2.5 grams of black sesame seed meal daily for 4 weeks significantly decreased systolic blood pressure. More studies are required to elaborate these results. If you suffer from hypertension, consult your doctor before adding these to your diet.
3. Beneficial for hair and skin
Presence of iron, zinc, fatty acids and antioxidants in black sesame seeds makes them beneficial for your skin and hair both. Topical use of black sesame seeds oil is also considered beneficial.
Also read: Rujuta Diwekar Tells Us The Many Health Benefits Of Til (Sesame Seeds)
4. Loaded with antioxidants
Antioxidants help in controlling and slowing cell damage. These protect you against oxidative stress and control the risk of developing chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and even cancer. Antioxidants also help reduce the signs of ageing visible on skin.
Do not add these seeds to your diet in huge quantities. You can sprinkle these in small quantity on salad, breads or other foods.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.