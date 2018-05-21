Jackfruit: Magical Health Benefits Of The Fruit And Why Rujuta Diwekar Suggests Eating It
Jackfruit: The fruit can be termed as the intelligent fruit as all of its components, from the seeds to the flesh can be consumed. Know the numerous health benefits of this magical fruit here.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Jackfruit helps in maintaining cholesterol levels in the body
- It helps in preventing diseases
- Jackfruit boosts fertility
Jackfruit is a topical fruit which is native to south India. It has a distinctive sweet flavour and can be used in a variety of dishes. It belongs to the Moraceae plant family, which also includes fruits like mulberry, breadfruit and figs. One of the very unique aspects of jackfruit is its unusually large size, because of which it is popular as the largest tree fruit in the world. The fruity flavour of jackfruit is very similar to the flavour of a combination of fruits like pineapples, mangoes, apples and bananas. The fruit is often used as a meat substitute by vegans and vegetarians because of its texture. It is the flesh or fruit pods of jackfruit which is most widely consumed. It can be used in sweet and savoury dishes including desserts and curries. The seeds of jackfruit can also be consumed. Agrees celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who informs that the jackfruit is a great booster of fertility. She recently took to Facebook to share the numerous health benefits of jackfruit. She went live on Facebook to share that jackfruit is helpful in building muscles and how almost every part of the fruit can be eaten. This is the reason why she calls jackfruit, the intelligent fruit.
The seeds of jackfruit can be dried, roasted or used in a sabzi. Seeds of a jackfruit are rich in proteins. Rujuta says in the video that jackfruit is a fruit that helps in keeping the soil healthy. It is not affected much by climate change and is resistant to drought. While eating jackfruit, Rujuta specifies that you must eat jackfruit by cutting it yourself and ensuring that the seed is removed from the flesh.
Magical health benefits of jackfruit
Apart from this, jackfruit is also rich in a variety of nutrients. Calorie content of jackfruit is quite moderate. 1 serving of jackfruit (165 gm) has approximately 155 calories. A majority of these calories come from the fruit's carb content. Jackfruit is also rich in fibre, protein, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, riboflavin, potassium, magnesium, copper and manganese. Moreover, antioxidants in jackfruit are majorly responsible for the health benefits that the fruit provides.
1. Jackfruit offers protection against diseases
Jackfruit can reduce risks of several diseases. Antioxidants in jackfruit protect cells from oxidative stress and inflammation which is caused by free radicals. Jackfruit is rich in Vitamin C which helps in preventing inflammation that can increase risk of heart disease and cancer. Carotenoids in jackfruit also helps in preventing risks of type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. Jackfruit helps in regulating blood pressure and maintaining healthy cholesterol levels.
2. Jackfruit is good for skin health
Nutrient rich jackfruit helps in improving skin health. Studies say that jackfruit may help in slowing down skin ageing.
3. Jackfruit helps in regulating blood sugar
The glycemic index of jackfruit is fairly low. This is because the fibre content in jackfruit which slows digestion and prevents spike in blood sugar levels. Foods that are low in glycemic index are said to be helpful in controlling blood sugar levels. Protein content in jackfruit is also helps in preventing spike in blood sugar levels. Antioxidants in jackfruit promote a balanced level of blood sugar in the body.
4. Jackfruit boosts immunity
Vitamin A and Vitamin C in jackfruit gives a boost to immunity and prevents illness. It effectively reduces risks of viral infections.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.