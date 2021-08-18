Jackfruit Seeds: Lesser-Known Health Benefits Of These Wonder Seeds
Jackfruit seeds are loaded with several essential nutrients. Here are some notable health benefits you need to know.
Jackfruit seeds are loaded with fibre and zinc
Summer season brings with it a variety of seasonal fruits. Though mango has the fame of being called the king of fruits, there are other fruits like jackfruit which is known for its taste and benefits. This fleshy fruit brings us relief during summer with a variety of dishes being prepared from it. Though few people prefer to eat this fruit after it completely ripens, others may use it as a vegetable before it ripens. A variety of dishes are made using jackfruit like curry, sabzi, sambar etc.
Although many people eat jackfruit, most of them are unaware of the usage of its seeds. Yes. Jackfruit seeds can also be used and it has very good nutritious values. It can be consumed either boiled, roasted or can be even dried and made into flour.
Jackfruit seeds: Nutrition and health benefits
These seeds are loaded with protein, vitamin B complex, iron, calcium, copper, potassium, magnesium, and zinc. Around 100 gm of seeds contain four gm of protein and zero fat.
Listed below are the health benefits of consuming jack fruit seeds:
- Jacalin is a protein found in jackfruit seeds which have been proven to be useful for strengthening the immune system. Jackfruit seeds comprise high quality proteins which aids in building muscles. At the same time, it is a great source of iron which reduces the risk of anaemia.
- It has both soluble and insoluble fibre that can help lower LDL cholesterol levels and promote digestion.
- Soluble fibre slows the absorption of carbohydrates into the bloodstream, which helps prevent spikes in blood glucose after eating.
- Its high fibre helps improve digestion and metabolism - the fundamentals of weight loss. According to studies, jackfruit seed extract is also known to cure diarrhoea and dysentery.
- Vitamin A in these seeds can help improve eye health and prevent macular degeneration.
- The antioxidant content found in jackfruit seeds reduces wrinkles. Lignans, saponins, isoflavones and phytonutrients have anti-ageing properties which help fight free radical damage that cause premature ageing of the skin.
(Pavithra N Raj is a Chief Dietician at Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur (A unit of Manipal Hospitals))
