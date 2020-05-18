ASK OUR EXPERTS

Jackfruit: 8 Reasons Why It Is The Jack Of All Fruits

Jackfruit health benefits: From weight loss to high blood pressure and diabetes, including kathal in your daily diet can benefit you in multilple ways. Here's all you need to know.
  By: Garima Arora  Updated: May 18, 2020 05:57 IST
3-Min Read
Jackfruit: 8 Reasons Why It Is The Jack Of All Fruits

Jackfruit is low in calories and can be included in weight loss diet

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Jackfruit is rich in fibre and protein
  2. All parts of the fruit, including its seeds are edible
  3. This is what makes jackfruit an intelligent fruit

Jackfruit is without a doubt a jack of all trades. With a strong and sweet smell, this fruit is popular known to be a meat-substitute for vegans and vegetarians. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar names jackfruit as an "intelligent fruit", because every part of the fruit, from its seeds to flesh are edible. India is now the world's biggest producer of jackfruit and is capitalising on its growing popularity as a superfood meat alternative.

There are a lot of enquiries from abroad... At the international level, the interest in jackfruit has grown manifold," Varghese Tharakkan tells AFP from his orchard in Kerala's Thrissur district.


Jackfruit and its remarkable health benefits that you cannot miss

On an average, one jackfruit weighs roughly five kilograms. It has a waxy yellow flesh and is eaten fresh. Apart from being used in cakes, juices, ice creams and chips, one can also make a dry or curry-based sabzi with jackfruit or kathal.

1. Jackfruits seeds are a rich source of protein. According to Diwekar, the fruit can help in keeping the soil healthy. It is not affected much by climate change and is resistant to drought, she informs in one of her posts on Facebook.

2. Jackfruit is rich in fibre, protein, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, riboflavin, magnesium, potassium, copper and manganese. The fruit is a rich source of beneficial antioxidants.

3. Antioxidants in jackfruit can reduce damage caused by free radicals and offer protection from diseases. It is rich in Vitamin C, which helps in preventing inflammation that can increase risk of heart disease and cancer. Carotenoids in jackfruit also helps in preventing risks of type 2 diabetes and heart diseases.

4. Jackfruit has several properties that can help with blood sugar management. It has a low glycemic index and is rich in fibre, which slows down digestion and prevents blood sugar spikes. All of this make jackfruit a perfect option for diabetics.

rcie2t38

Jackfruit can help with blood sugar management
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Jackfruit can give a boost to your immunity. It contains Vitamins A and C, which help in achieving this goal.

6. Potassium content in jackfruit makes it a great option for people with high blood pressure. Pot assium lowers blood pressure by counteracting effects of sodium and reducing tension in the walls of blood vessels.

7. Jackfruit is a low calorie and low fat food, which makes it perfect for people who want to lose weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

