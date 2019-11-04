Make Your Morning Rituals Healthier With Lemon Water! Reason Why You Should Start Your Day With This Healthy Drink
Healthy morning drink: The way you start your day can impact your health in various ways. Starting your day with lemon water is extremely beneficial for your health in various ways. Simply squeezing half lemon to a glass of water can offer you amazing health benefits.
Lemon water will provide you good amount of vitamin C
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lemon water can enhance weight loss process
- It is loaded with vitamin C
- It will also help you enhance digestion process
Your morning rituals can affect your health in various ways. Some simple dietary and lifestyle changes can bring many positive effects on one's health. Starting your day with a healthy note can simply make your day perfect. One simple way is starting your day with some lemon water. What can be easier than adding lemon water to your morning rituals which will offer you multiple health benefits? Simply squeezing half lemon to a glass of water can offer you amazing health benefits. Here are some noticeable health benefits this simple procedure can bring to your life.
Health benefits of starting day with lemon water
1. Helps in detoxification
Lemon water is well known for detoxification. It is often advised to add lemon to the water that you drink throughout the day to prepare detox water. Starting your day with lemon water is a great way to detoxify your body. Following this practice daily will help in proper detoxification.
Also read: Drinking Lemon Water In The Morning Could Lead To These Amazing Benefits
2. Supports weight loss
Lemon water is a famous morning weight loss drink. If you are planning to lose weight, simply add lemon water to your morning rituals. Along with your diet and exercise, drinking lemon water will enhance the outcome. If you are trying lemon water for weight loss then add lemon to lukewarm water.
3. Improves digestion
This simple procedure will enhance your digestion as well. It will help you get some relief from an upset stomach. The citric acid helps in better digestion by breaking down the food. Try adding lemon water to your morning rituals and you will notice better digestion in some days itself.
Also read: If You Are Drinking Lemon Water To Lose Weight, Here's What You Need To Know
4. Will provide you vitamin C
Vitamin is an essential nutrient for the human body. Vitamin C is generally present in citric foods. Adding lemon water to your day will make add more vitamin C to your diet. Vitamin C will boost immunity and help you reduce the risk of several diseases. Vitamin C also helps in better absorption of iron from the diet consumed.
5. Keeps you energetic
Starting your day with lemon water will keep you energetic throughout the day. It will enhance your mood and give you more energy. Lemon water will improve your metabolism and energy levels. The presence of vitamin C will also contribute to enhanced mood.
Also read: Reasons Why You Should Start Your Day With Ginger
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.