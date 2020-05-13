ASK OUR EXPERTS

Is It Safe For Diabetics To Eat Mangoes? What Rujuta Diwekar Has To Say

Is It Safe For Diabetics To Eat Mangoes? What Rujuta Diwekar Has To Say

Mangoes for diabetics: The king of fruits has low glycemic index and an overall low impact on blood sugar levels. But, is it entriely safe for diabetics to eat mangoes? Read here to know answer.
  By: Garima Arora  Updated: May 13, 2020 01:46 IST
3-Min Read
Is It Safe For Diabetics To Eat Mangoes? What Rujuta Diwekar Has To Say

Diabetes diet: Mangoes contain mangiferin, a polyphenol which can stabilise blood sugar levels

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. GI of mangoes is 51
  2. This qualifies the fruit as one with low GI
  3. Fructose is the naturally occurring sugar in all fruits, including mangoe

A lot has been said whether diabetics can have mangoes or not. Mango, which is also known as the king of fruits, contains natural sugar. And this is one of the many reasons why mangoes are deemed to be unsafe for people with diabetes. In this article, we are going to discuss whether or not people with diabetes can safely eat mangoes. Firstly, know that mangoes are supremely nutritious. They are a rich source of Vitamin C, folate, copper, Vitamin A, Vitamin E and fibre to name a few.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, in one of her recent IGTVs, discusses why it is completely fine and healthy for diabetics to eat mangoes. "Eating a fresh fruit is healthy for you. Every day, eat a fruit which is in season," Diwekar says in the video while adding that eating the likes of biscuits etc is not healthy.


Mango has low impact on blood sugar levels

Even though 90% of calories in mango come from sugar (which may contribute to increase blood sugar in diabetics), the fruit also contains fibre and several antioxidants which play a role in minimising the overall impact of blood sugar.

Also read: 5 Diabetes-Friendly Snacks That Can Help You Beat Hunger Pangs

Fibre slows down the rate at which body absorbs sugar in blood stream. Antioxidants in mangoes help in reducing stress response which is associated with a spike in blood sugar levels. This makes it easier for the body to manage influx of carbs and stabilise blood sugar levels.

What's more, mangoes have low glycaemic index (GI). GI is a tool which is used to rank foods according to its effects on blood sugar. On a scale of 0 to 100, 0 represents no effect and 100 represents the anticipated impact of ingesting pure sugar. Food which ranks below 55 is low on GI and should be the preferred pick for diabetics. GI of mangoes is 51 and the fruit qualifies as low GI food.

Having said that, it is important for people to know that physiological responses to food may vary from person to person. And while mangoes are healthy, nutritious and oh so delicious, you have to evaluate how you respond to it personally in order to determine how much of it you should include it in your diet.

Also read: Mangoes - When To Eat, How Much And More About Mangoes And Health

Fructose is the naturally occurring sugar in all fruits, including mangoes. "Mangoes are rich in carotene, which is a plant form of Vitamin A. It is good for your eyes, immune function, skin and hair. Mangoes also contain mangiferin, a polyphenol which allows you have to have stable blood sugar," Diwekar explains in the video.

n450f8r

Mangiferin in mangoes can stabilise blood sugar levels
Photo Credit: iStock

This summer, till the mango season lasts, have mango every day, says the Mumbai-based nutritionist. But, only to the extent that it gives you a sweet feeling throughout the day.

To sum it up, it is definitely fine and safe for diabetics to eat mangoes. Individually, evaluate how your body responds to the fruit and also take the advice of an health expert regarding how you can include it in your diet.

Also read: 10 Awesome Health Benefits Of Mangoes

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

