Is It Necessary To Take Protein Supplements? What Experts Say
Protein supplements: Kayla Itsines believes that one needn't take protein supplements and optimum protein can be obtained by eating a healthy balanced diet.
Proteins are required for maintaining muscle mass and metabolism
HIGHLIGHTS
- Body builders and weight watcherts usually take protein supplements
- Protein-rich foods can help in reducine appetite
- They can help with weight loss
Protein-rich foods are important part of a healthy balanced diet. If you are someone who exercises regularly and is doing weight training, then protein-rich foods are of even more importance. They are macronutrients which help in building muscle mass and boost metabolism. If you are trying to lose weight, then proteins must be a part of your diet because they help in reducing appetite hunger levels, thus reducing overall calorie intake. However, the amount of protein that is necessary for you in a day may not be entirely obtained from diet.
This is especially true for body builders and even weight watchers at times. Over and above their diet, they often take protein powders and other protein supplements in order to increase their protein intake.
Is it necessary to take protein supplements? Expert opinion
Experts seem to have a mixed bag of opinions when it comes to taking nutrition supplements. Celeb fitness trainer Kayla Itsines recently took to Instagram to talk about protein supplements.
Also read: Chickpeas Benefits: Know The Multiple Ways You Can Include This Protein-Rich Food In Your Diet
Itsines believes that one needn't take protein supplements and optimum protein can be obtained by eating a healthy balanced diet. "many of you ladies ask me whether it's necessary to take high protein food supplements when you're training. i personally don't take supplements and i would never say that they are necessary... it is definitely possible to get all the protein you need by eating a healthy, balanced diet," she writes in the caption of her post.
She is right to point out that there are protein-rich foods which you can eat daily in order to increase your protein intake. Options include chicken, eggs, fish like tuna and salmon, milk and milk products, nuts and seeds and soy products are all foods that are a rich source of protein.
Also read: Cow Milk Vs Buffalo Milk: Which Is Richer In Protein And Calcium?
"If you feel like you are not getting enough protein from your diet, or you feel that you need a protein supplement, I would recommend speaking to your healthcare professional for more advice, and remember to never use supplements to replace whole foods in your diet," she recommends.
Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recommends including some protein-rich foods in every meal in order to increase your protein intake. For example, you can have a small bowl of nuts and seeds with your regular meals, or you can have an egg with every meal.
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is of the belief that taking supplements is important for our overall health and well-being. In her book Don't Lose Your Mind Lose Your Weight, Diwekar mentions that even if we consume a balanced diet, we need supplements because our lifestyles are poor, sedentary with a lot of stress.
Also read: Protein-Rich Moong Dal Can Offer You These Amazing Health Benefits
We all are also exposed to tremendous levels pollution, which can deplete the body's capacity of fighting damage caused by free radicals. Taking supplements can help improve the body's ability to fight off common and chronic infections, she writes in her book. Read here to know more on why you need supplements.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.