Protein-Rich Moong Dal Can Offer You These Amazing Health Benefits
Protein should be an essential part of your diet especially when you are trying to lose weight. Moong dal contains a good amount of protein and also provides other health benefits. Know some impressive benefits of moong dal.
Moong dal can be used to prepare various protein rich snacks
HIGHLIGHTS
- High in protein, moong dal supports weight loss
- You can prepare several healthy snacks with moong dal
- Moong dal is also good for your heart health
Pulses are a great source of plant-based protein. When it comes to protein, many are not aware of the plant-based sources. Protein should be an essential part of your diet especially when you are trying to lose weight. Pulses are an important part of the weight loss diet due to high protein and fibre content. There are a variety of pulses to choose from. Moong dal is one of them to choose from. Moong dal contains a good amount of protein and also provides other health benefits. Moong dal can also be used to prepare different food including various snacks. Here are some impressive health benefits of moong dal.
Moong dal: Impressive health benefits you should not miss
1. Good source of protein
Moong dal is a good source of protein for vegetarians. You can prepare a combination of different pulses. Moong dal can also be used to prepare idlis, cheela, namkeen and one of the healthies options sprouts.
2. Many help you control bad cholesterol levels
Adding moong dal is good for your cholesterol levels. Bad cholesterol can affect your health in various ways and put you at a higher risk of several diseases. It is rich in fibre and antioxidants which can contribute to better cholesterol levels.
3. Helps control blood pressure
Moong dal contains potassium which is extremely helpful in controlling high blood pressure. High fibre content also helps in controlled blood pressure. Add other fibre rich foods to your diet to manage high blood pressure naturally.
4. Aids in weight loss
Every Indian weight loss plan contains dal as these are rich in fibre as well as other nutrients. Moong dal can be mixed with other beans and legumes to prepare a filling meal. It will keep you full for longer and also add a variety of nutrients to your diet.
5. Promotes heart health
Moong dal contains antioxidants. All the properties of moong dal including high fibre content, presence of potassium and much more promote heart health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
