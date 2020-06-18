International Yoga Day 2020: Benefits Of Yoga For Men
On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020, let's take a look at how yoga can help benefit men. For generations, we've been taught how men should behave, look, feel, emote etc. The sheer definition of manliness excludes sensitivity, grace, calmness etc Having said that, we think the world is moving towards realising, accepting and also in ways, forging a way ahead for men to also be able to exhibit emotions, gestures, adopt habits that were traditionally 'female'. A classic example of this is the way the fitness industry was portrayed. For decades, heavy weights, strength training, muscles etc belonged to the male category and dance, yoga, pilates etc belonged to the female category.
But it's safe to say that this narrative has now been flipped upside down. Workouts are no longer gender specific, emotions are no longer a taboo and industries, especially fitness, are seeing the gender lines blurring.
The ratio of men to women practicing yoga a few years back were skewed towards women but now those numbers are also changing. Take some of the biggest stars for example - Alex Rodrigues, Shahid Kapoor, Shikhar Dhawan etc who not just understand and believe in the power of yoga, but are also active practitioners of the form. Here are some of the reasons why.
Benefits of yoga for men
1. Better heart health: Heart conditions are seemingly more prevalent in men than in women. Some of the most common reasons for heart conditions include stress, anxiety, exhaustion, which are common amongst even the youngest of our generations today. The best possible solution? Yoga! Regular practice of yoga asanas, pranayama, or combining yoga into your workouts schedule can work wonders in combating stress. Yoga works, regulates and allows you to control your mind with your breath, thereby sending signals to your brain that everything is fine.
2. Better sex life: A benefit that though widely known, is seldom talked about. A good sex life depends on various factors, a happy mind, stamina, flexibility, and most importantly being aware of your body. Here's where yoga plays a life-changing role. From helping you reduce unwanted stress, to keeping your body flexible, increasing your stamina so you can last longer, to allow you to control situations like premature ejaculation, thus making sex last longer and making it more pleasurable - yoga can help.
3. Better flexibility and healing: Even if you're don't do yoga as an everyday workout, it goes a long way in making your overall workout schedule more efficient. Just 30 minutes of yoga asanas can improve muscle flexibility and increase stamina, allowing you to workout for longer periods, and helps relieve any pain, soreness or stiffness in your muscles. Top that up with 5-10 minutes of pranayama and you'll start sleeping better, being more focused on your activities and feel more positive about yourself.
(Mr Sarvesh Shashi, Founder, SARVA and Diva Yoga)
