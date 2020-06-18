International Yoga Day 2020: Practice These Yoga Poses For A Healthy Heart
International Yoga Day 2020: Eliminate stress, exercise regularly, eat a well balanced diet and quit smoking for a healthy heart. You can also try yoga to boost heart health. Here are some yoga poses you need to try.
International Yoga Day 2020: Practicing yoga can help control several risk factors of heart disease
HIGHLIGHTS
- A healthy diet and lifestyle can boost heart health
- You can promote heart health with yoga too
- Here are simple yoga poses you need to try
With the aid of simple and basic yogic practices you can ensure good health and well-being. Heart health is vital and even the slightest complication can lead to serious threat to life. Many do not pay any special attention to heart health even though it is working constantly during sleep as well. Several serious heart health conditions can affect an individual. The heart is the first under attack when you are stressed, in panic or under pressure. It suffers from either over-exertion or neglect or both. Therefore, to take better care of it, you can include these yogic practices in your daily routine.
Try these yoga poses for a healthy heart
1. Tadasana: Mountain pose
- Formation of the posture:
- Stand with your feet together
- Keep your back straight
- Bring your palms together and interlock them
- Inhale and lift your stretch your arms up, palms facing outward
- Look up and gently drop your head back on your shoulders
- Hold for 5-10 seconds
- Repeat 1-2 times and softly inhale as you lift up your arms
2. Vrikshasana: Tree Pose
- Begin by standing straight
- Bend your right leg, bringing it off the floor
- Hold your foot with your hands and place the sole of your foot on the uppermost part of the right leg, inner thigh
- Bring your palms in Pranam mudra over your heart chakra
- Ensure that your back is straight and find your balance as you face forward
- Breathe normally as you hold the posture.
- Repeat the same by alternating the position of your legs
3. Marjariasana: Cat pose.
- Begin by standing straight
- Bend your knees and lower your upper body towards the floor
- Place your palms flat on the mat
- Place your knees down on the mat as well
- Ensure that your palms and knees are shoulder's width apart
- When you inhale, arch your back upward and look down
- When you exhale, arch your back inward and look up
- Repeat the same cycle 5 times
Also read: 7 Best Yoga Poses To Get Your Summer Body Ready
4. Dhanurasana: Bow pose
Dhanurasana comes from two Sanskrit words, 'Dhanur' meaning bow and 'asana means posture.
- Begin by lying down on your stomach
- Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms
- Have a strong grip
- Lift your legs and arms as high as you can
- Look up and hold the posture for a while
5. Paschimottanasana: Seated Forward Bend
- Begin with Dandasana
- Keep your knees are slightly bent
- Lift your arms up and keep your spine erect
- Exhale and empty your stomach of air
- Bend forward at the hip as you exhale and place your upper body on your lower body
- Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers
- Try to touch your knees with your nose
- Hold the asana for a while
You can contribute to keeping your heart healthy in many different ways. This could be physically as well as mentally by practicing calmness, and reacting to situations in a balanced manner. Eliminate stress, worrying, negative thinking etc. this will keep the heart lighter and stress-free. Ensure that you are following a proper diet and getting enough sleep to remain healthy and energetic always.
(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.