Improve Memory And Concentration With Yoga: Expert Explains Best Poses
Yoga for memory and concentration: Yoga improves your physical, and mental health, and well-being adding great value to the quality of your life. With the help of these few asanas, pranayama and meditation techniques, you can surely improve your concentration levels.
Yoga can help you boost memory and overall health
Yoga which is easily accessible to everyone may well be the elixir for youth and vitality. A dynamic process, this ancient science aids in the boosting brain function while also providing you with innumerable physical benefits. Yoga practices of asanas, pranayama and meditation impact the central nervous system, endocrine system, circulatory system, respiratory, cardiovascular and digestive systems etc. boosting overall development of the individual.
Yoga asanas for memory and concentration
You can enhance your coordination skills with the help of yoga asana practice. This also improves your creative abilities.
Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bending)
Formation of the posture
- Begin with Dandasana
- Keep your knees are slightly bent
- Lift your arms up and keep your spine erect
- Exhale and empty your stomach of air
- Bend forward at the hip as you exhale and place your upper body on your lower body
- Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers
- Try to touch your knees with your nose
- Hold the asana for a while
Bakasana (Crane Pose)
Formation of the posture
- Begin with Samasthithi
- Place your palms flat slightly ahead of your feet but away from them
- Point your fingers forward spreading them apart
- Bend your elbows slightly and place your knees just below your armpits
- Lean forward in such a way that all your body weight shifts to your arms
- Balance and slowly lift both your feet off the ground. Bring your feet together
- Straighten your arms as much as possible
- Focus at a point and hold this asana for a while
Sirshasana (Headstand Pose)
Formation of the posture
- Begin by assuming Vajrasana
- Place your elbows on the ground
- Form an equilateral triangle with your interlocked palms and elbows
- Place the crown of your head on the floor in front of your palms
- Your palms should act as a support to the back of your head
- Walk on your toes towards your head until your back straightens
- First lift your right leg up and align it with your upper body
- Use your core strength, balance and lift your left leg up
- Join your legs and point your toes down
- Stay in the pose as long as you are comfortable
2. Use of pranayama techniques for focus
Regular practice of yoga is known to cause an increase in the volume of gray matter which is located in the hippocampus and frontal sections of your brain. This enhances the level of intelligence in a person including learning skills and memory. Pranayama or powerful breathing techniques such as Kapal Bhati also build concentration, and focus along with raising your immunity.
Kapal Bhati- 'Kapal' means skull and 'bhati' means 'shining/illuminating' in Sanskrit. Therefore, this Pranayam method is also known as Skull Shining Breathing Technique.
Method
- Sit in any comfortable pose
- Straighten your back and close your eyes
- Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)
- Inhale normally and focus on exhaling with a short, rhythmic and forceful breath
- You can use your stomach to forcefully expel all the air from the diaphragm and lungs by compressing it
- Inhalation should happen automatically while you decompress your stomach
Benefits
- Increases memory power
- Gives mental clarity
- Builds concentration
3. Surya namaskar for dynamic energy
Yoga makes you get better at decision-making, and mind-body coordination. The traditional practice of Sun Salutation or Surya Namaskar builds single-mindedness, determination and commitment towards your goals.
The Sun is a powerful symbol of energy, power, and vitality. The combination of postures and breathing in Surya Namaskar is highly recommended to receive benefits for the mind, body and spirit. The Surya Namaskar contains a total number of 8 asanas woven into a sequence of 12 steps for each side, right and left. When you begin the Surya Namaskar, you must start with the right side as the sun's energy is represented symbolically through this side. The Sun Salutation or the Surya Namaskar is best practiced early in the morning before sunrise.
Yoga improves your physical, and mental health, and well-being adding great value to the quality of your life. With the help of these few asanas, pranayama and meditation techniques, you can surely improve your concentration levels, whether you are a student, professional, home-maker or a retired professional. Yoga keeps your body and brain youthful by preventing the onset of mental disorders such as dementia, Alzheimer's etc.
(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)
