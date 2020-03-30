Weight Loss Tips: Burn Calories At Home With These Simple Exercises
Weight loss at home: Try these simple exercises at home to burn calories. Start your day with exercise and also take small exercise breaks in between.
Try these exercise to burn calories at home
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can perform simple exercises at home to burn calories
- Check your daily calorie intake
- Here are some simple exercise you can try
Are you missing gym during lockdown? You can perform some simple exercises at home. Sitting for long and munching can make you gain weight. Exercising at home can also help you burn calories. To lose weight you need to burn more calories than you are consuming. Start your day with exercise and also take small exercise breaks in between. It will help you burn more calories and also let you stick to your fitness goals. Here are some simple exercises you can perform at your home.
Exercises you can perform at home to burn more calories
1. Jumping jacks
This is a fun exercise which you can do at home. This simple exercise can help you burn a huge amount of calories. It is also good for your cardiovascular health. You should perform 2-3 sets of jumping jacks.
Also read: Avoid Weight Gain While Working From Home With These Healthy Snacks
2. Jumping rope
It is also a simple exercise that offers you complete body workout. Just ten minutes of jumping ropes each day is beneficial for your body in several ways. Do not forget to add this simple exercise to your fitness routine.
3. Stair climbing
You might have heard this many times to choose the stairs over elevator. It is one of the best exercises which do not require any equipment. You can use the staircase of your house and lose weight.
4. Squats
Squats are an important part of every workout. It is another simple exercise that does not require any equipment. Squats are good for your thighs, legs, butt, abdominal muscles, hamstrings and low back.
Also read: 10 Diet And Workout Tips That You Can Follow
5. Crunches
You might have heard the benefits of crunches for a flat stomach. Strengthening the core is extremely important. Crunches can help you tone the core muscles. This exercise can also help in improving posture and increases flexibility. To reduce fat around your stomach and abdominal you must try crunches.
Also read: Stay Active During The 21 Days Lockdown With These Tips Shared By WHO
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.