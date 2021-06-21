International Yoga 2021: The Many Benefits Of Surya Namaskar
International Yoga Day 2021: This series of 12 asanas known as Sun Salutation can rejuvenate your system.
International Yoga Day 2021: Surya namaskar can help maintain a healthy weight
HIGHLIGHTS
- International Yoga Day is observed om 21 June
- Yoga can help you stay mentally and physically fit
- Surya namaskar should be a part of your yoga routine
International Yoga Day is observed on 21 June every year to promote the many benefits of yoga. The ancient practice of yoga is considered to enhance the physical and mental well being of those who perform it. Yoga is considered to be an effective way to calm down fears and anxieties, especially of those Covid-19 patients who are in isolation, living away from everyone. There are several yoga asanas that can be performed by practitioners like Vrikshasana, Marjari asana and Tadasana. One of the most beneficial yoga asanas is Surya namaskar. Also called the Sun Salutation can rejuvenate your system. Those who perform Sun Salutation should avoid missing any pose of the asana. It is also recommended that the number of repetitions of Surya Namaskar should be gradually increased. It is advisable to perform the asana empty stomach. It is also important to be consistent with the asana and perform it regularly.
International Yoga Day 2021: Surya namaskar benefits
Here are some of the health benefits of Surya namaskar:
- It helps in reducing the stress levels
- It relaxes the mind and therefore, can combat insomnia
- After performing the asanas, the spinal cord and abdominal muscles are stretched
- Helps in strengthening of muscles and joints
- Makes the body more flexible and gradually reduces the stiffness
- One of the benefits of this asana is it creates a balance between both sides of the body
- Surya namaskar keeps the blood sugar levels in control
Mistakes one should avoid:
Those who want to gain maximum benefit from performing Surya Namaskar should do it on an empty stomach. This is why this asana is performed early in the morning at the time of sunrise. While performing Surya Namaskar, try to hold the pose otherwise it is likely that you are not going to lose weight and tone your body by doing this asana.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
