Reasons Why You Should Start Your Day With Surya Namaskar
Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation is a recommended scientific sequence of 8 powerful asanas. It is one of the best ways to start your day.
Surya Namaskar can provide you several health benefits
- Surya namaskar can help you fight different health issues
- You can start your day with surya namaskar
- It will boost your both mental and physical health
The way you start your day can affect your health in various ways. Exercise and yoga are the best way to start your day on a healthy note. Yoga can help you fight several health issues. Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation is a recommended scientific sequence of 8 powerful asanas. It is one of the best ways to start your day. There are a total number of 12 asanas that are done each for the right and left sides to make one complete cycle. Though best practiced early morning on an empty stomach, you can perform the Surya Namaskar any time of the day. Apart from providing the body with a 360-degree workout, the Surya Namaskar also impacts the body and mind positively. Regular practice leaves you feeling energetic, healthy and calm throughout the day.
Reasons why you must start your day with surya namaskar
1. Surya namaskar can offer you a complete body workout that can keep you energetic throughout the day. It will also help you improve balance and body posture by providing strength to muscles and joints.
2. It can help you ensure better sleep. Improper sleep is linked with several health issues. Practicing Surya namaskar every morning can help you ensure better sleep.
3. It is good for your skin and hair. Surya namaskar promotes blood circulation which can help you promote hair and skin health. Better blood circulation can result in controlled hair fall and glowing skin.
4. Surya namaskar can help you beat stress as well. Stress can silently increase the risk of heart diseases. You can practice Surya namaskar to reduce stress effectively.
Other Benefits of Surya Namaskar:
- Helps with weight loss
- Ensures a better functioning digestive system
- Internal organs are massaged
- Improves balance in the nervous system
- Reduces blood sugar levels
- Reduces stress levels
- Tones the entire body
- Improves digestion and reduces constipation
- Promotes balance between both sides of the body
