ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Reasons Why You Should Start Your Day With Surya Namaskar

Reasons Why You Should Start Your Day With Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation is a recommended scientific sequence of 8 powerful asanas. It is one of the best ways to start your day.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Feb 21, 2020 05:23 IST
2-Min Read
Reasons Why You Should Start Your Day With Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar can provide you several health benefits

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Surya namaskar can help you fight different health issues
  2. You can start your day with surya namaskar
  3. It will boost your both mental and physical health

The way you start your day can affect your health in various ways. Exercise and yoga are the best way to start your day on a healthy note. Yoga can help you fight several health issues. Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation is a recommended scientific sequence of 8 powerful asanas. It is one of the best ways to start your day. There are a total number of 12 asanas that are done each for the right and left sides to make one complete cycle. Though best practiced early morning on an empty stomach, you can perform the Surya Namaskar any time of the day. Apart from providing the body with a 360-degree workout, the Surya Namaskar also impacts the body and mind positively. Regular practice leaves you feeling energetic, healthy and calm throughout the day.


RELATED STORIES
related

#WeekendMotivation: Kareena Does 50 Surya Namaskar In Latest Video: Watch Now

#WeekendMotivation: Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen doing surya namaskar, a very versatile yoga exercise that can aid weight loss and improve flexibility.

related

Parents Make Your Children Do This Yoga Pose, It's Excellent For Their Growth

Children can benefit by doing surya namaskar as it can help in inculcating a sense of discipline in them. It can calm their mind, help them get rid of restless energy and also strengthen their bones and joints.

Reasons why you must start your day with surya namaskar

1. Surya namaskar can offer you a complete body workout that can keep you energetic throughout the day. It will also help you improve balance and body posture by providing strength to muscles and joints.

2. It can help you ensure better sleep. Improper sleep is linked with several health issues. Practicing Surya namaskar every morning can help you ensure better sleep.

3. It is good for your skin and hair. Surya namaskar promotes blood circulation which can help you promote hair and skin health. Better blood circulation can result in controlled hair fall and glowing skin.

4. Surya namaskar can help you beat stress as well. Stress can silently increase the risk of heart diseases. You can practice Surya namaskar to reduce stress effectively.

Also read: 7 Best Yoga Poses To Get Your Summer Body Ready

3uksajp

Surya namaskar can boost digestive health
Photo Credit: iStock

Other Benefits of Surya Namaskar:

  1. Helps with weight loss
  2. Ensures a better functioning digestive system
  3. Internal organs are massaged
  4. Improves balance in the nervous system
  5. Reduces blood sugar levels
  6. Reduces stress levels
  7. Tones the entire body
  8. Improves digestion and reduces constipation
  9. Promotes balance between both sides of the body

Also read: 5 Best Yoga Poses For High Blood Pressure

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Bid Good Bye To Chronic Acidity With These 10 Home Remedies Suggested By Our Expert
Bid Good Bye To Chronic Acidity With These 10 Home Remedies Suggested By Our Expert

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Green Tea Plus Exercise May Reduce Fatty Liver Disease

Coronavirus Update: WHO Team Arrives In China As Death Toll Crosses 1000

Coronavirus Can Stay Infectious On Surfaces For Up To 9 Days, Says Research

Working In Shifts May Increase The Risk Of Heart Diseases, Stroke And Type-2 Diabetes, Says Study

Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 908 On Monday, 40,171 Are The Total Number Of Confirmed Cases

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases