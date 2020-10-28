Image Credit: Getty
Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation is a sequence of 12 yoga postures. Regular practice of surya namaskar is immensely beneficial for your mind and body.
The cycle of surya namaskar includes- Pranamasana, Hastauttanasana, Hastapadasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Dandasana, Ashtanga Namaskara...
Bhujangasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Hastapadasana, Hastauttanasana and Pranamasana complete the sequence.
Practicing sun salutation regularly strengthens muscles and joints, improves flexibility, boosts heart health and keeps your digestive system in good shape.
According to studies and experts, surya namaskar can also help fight menstrual irregularities as it also improves blood circulation throughout the body.
This set of 12 yoga poses helps you burn calories and boosts your metabolism. It can assist in reducing fat around the belly when combined with a healthy balanced diet.
Surya namaskar leaves a calming effect on your mind, which helps boost mental health. It reduces stress, improves your mood and emotional stability.
You can practice surya namaskar at any time of the day. However, sunrise is considered as the best time for it.
As a beginner, you can start with 3-5 cycles a day and slowly increase it to 11 cycles per day. But do not overstretch your muscles initially.
Do not perform surya namaskar post-meal. If you want to practice in the evening, ensure that you have not eaten anything at least two hours before.
Do not skip any asana from the cycle for maximum benefits. Also, warm up your muscles before starting with sun salutation to prevent muscle strain.
