ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Hypothyroidism: Foods To Avoid With An Underactive Thyroid

Hypothyroidism: Foods To Avoid With An Underactive Thyroid

Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland is not able to produce enough thyroid hormone. Diet can affect secretion of hormones. Here are some foods you need to avoid.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Aug 31, 2020 09:06 IST
2-Min Read
Hypothyroidism: Foods To Avoid With An Underactive Thyroid

Hypothyroidism affects more women than men

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Hypothyroidism may cause a variety of symptoms
  2. In treatment a healthy balance of hormones is aimed
  3. It is a condition of decreased activity of the thyroid gland

Underactive thyroid also known as hypothyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones. The imbalance of hormones due to this condition can cause several side-effects. Initially, underactive thyroid may not show symptoms. In later stage, this condition can lead to symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, muscle weakness, increased cholesterol levels, hair fall, stiff joints, depression and in some cases goiter. If left untreated, underactive thyroid can lead to an increased risk of heart disease, poor mental health, infertility, unhealthy weight and myxedema. Diet can play an effective role in managing this condition. It is advised to consume a healthy and well-balanced diet to control the ill-effects of hypothyroidism. In this article, you will understand foods you should be avoiding to fight this condition effectively.

Hypothyroidism: Foods you should avoid


RELATED STORIES
related

Complications Of Hypothyroidism: Weight Gain, Infertility And More; Tips To Manage It

Hypothyroidism or underactive thyroid affects women more than men. In this condition body does not produce enough thyroid hormones. Here are some complications linked with condition if left uncontrolled.

related

World Thyroid Day 2018: What Is The Difference Between Hypothyroidism And Hyperthyroidism?

World Thyroid Day 2018: Hypothyrodism is a condition which occurs when thyroid gland becomes underactive; Hyperthyroidism results in overactive thyroid gland.

1. Soy

Studies suggest that women who consume soy products for longer in excess may suffer from a higher risk of hypothyroidism. Soy products also contain plant-based estrogen. Increased levels of estrogen can cause thyroid imbalance. Therefore, it is advised to reduce the consumption of soy products.

Also read: Soy Food Cuts Fracture Risks; Top 5 Soy Rich Foods

2. Too much iodine

Some forms of hypothyroidism are caused by insufficient levels of iodine. Therefore, many add too much iodine to their diet. Too much iodine can have an opposite effect on the hormones. Therefore, always consult an expert before adding too much iodine to your diet.

ts3rooq8

Check with your doctor before adding too much iodine to your diet
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Certain vegetable

Some vegetables with nutritional content may affect the production of thyroid hormone. Certain cruciferous vegetables like Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, turnips, broccoli and bok choy should be consumed in moderation if you are at a risk.

Also read: Forget Broccoli, Asparagus; Rujuta Recommends Having This Veggie For Better Digestion

4. Fatty foods

Fats are harmful to your health in various ways. Fats can be divided into healthy and unhealthy fats. Studies have found that fats can disturb your body's ability to absorb thyroid hormone replacement medicines. Limit your intake of fried foods, fatty foods and highly processed foods.

n6g1leeg

Choose a healthy diet to balance hormones naturally
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Caffeine

Too much caffeine can block the absorption of the thyroid hormone. Caffeine consumed in excess is harmful to your health in several ways. It can lead to insomnia and several digestive issues.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Quitting Coffee? Know Health Benefits Of Living A Caffeine-Free Life

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Common Walking Mistakes: You Must Avoid
Habits That Can Harm Your Health
Yoga For Beginners: 5 Simple Poses
Yoga For Beginners: Basics And Tips
Why Warming Up Is Important
Cycling And Its Many Health Benefits
Osteoporosis: Know All About It
Donate Blood And Save A Life: Who Can Donate Blood?
Understanding Hypothyroidism: What You Should Know
A Guide To Cataract: Causes, Symptoms And Risk Factors

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases