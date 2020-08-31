Hypothyroidism: Foods To Avoid With An Underactive Thyroid
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland is not able to produce enough thyroid hormone. Diet can affect secretion of hormones. Here are some foods you need to avoid.
Hypothyroidism affects more women than men
Underactive thyroid also known as hypothyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones. The imbalance of hormones due to this condition can cause several side-effects. Initially, underactive thyroid may not show symptoms. In later stage, this condition can lead to symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, muscle weakness, increased cholesterol levels, hair fall, stiff joints, depression and in some cases goiter. If left untreated, underactive thyroid can lead to an increased risk of heart disease, poor mental health, infertility, unhealthy weight and myxedema. Diet can play an effective role in managing this condition. It is advised to consume a healthy and well-balanced diet to control the ill-effects of hypothyroidism. In this article, you will understand foods you should be avoiding to fight this condition effectively.
Hypothyroidism: Foods you should avoid
1. Soy
Studies suggest that women who consume soy products for longer in excess may suffer from a higher risk of hypothyroidism. Soy products also contain plant-based estrogen. Increased levels of estrogen can cause thyroid imbalance. Therefore, it is advised to reduce the consumption of soy products.
2. Too much iodine
Some forms of hypothyroidism are caused by insufficient levels of iodine. Therefore, many add too much iodine to their diet. Too much iodine can have an opposite effect on the hormones. Therefore, always consult an expert before adding too much iodine to your diet.
3. Certain vegetable
Some vegetables with nutritional content may affect the production of thyroid hormone. Certain cruciferous vegetables like Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, turnips, broccoli and bok choy should be consumed in moderation if you are at a risk.
4. Fatty foods
Fats are harmful to your health in various ways. Fats can be divided into healthy and unhealthy fats. Studies have found that fats can disturb your body's ability to absorb thyroid hormone replacement medicines. Limit your intake of fried foods, fatty foods and highly processed foods.
5. Caffeine
Too much caffeine can block the absorption of the thyroid hormone. Caffeine consumed in excess is harmful to your health in several ways. It can lead to insomnia and several digestive issues.
