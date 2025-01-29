Home »  Living Healthy »  Signs And Symptoms Of Thyroid Disorder To Look Out For

Understanding the early signs and symptoms of thyroid disorders can help in early diagnosis and timely treatment.
The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck. It plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism, energy levels, and overall bodily functions by producing hormones like thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). When the thyroid gland malfunctions, it can lead to either hypothyroidism (under active thyroid) or hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). These conditions can affect multiple organs and cause significant health issues if left untreated. Understanding the early signs and symptoms of thyroid disorders can help in early diagnosis and timely treatment.

Common symptoms of hypothyroidism (Under active thyroid)

Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland fails to produce enough hormones, leading to a slowed-down metabolism. It is more common in women and can be caused by autoimmune conditions like Hashimoto's thyroiditis, iodine deficiency, or certain medications.



1. Unexplained weight gain

One of the most noticeable symptoms of hypothyroidism is sudden weight gain despite maintaining the same diet and exercise routine. The slowed metabolism makes it difficult for the body to burn calories efficiently.



2. Fatigue and weakness

People with an under active thyroid often feel tired, sluggish, and weak, even after a full night's sleep. The lack of thyroid hormones reduces energy production in the body.

3. Dry skin and hair loss

Hypothyroidism affects skin and hair health, leading to dry, flaky skin, brittle nails, and excessive hair thinning or hair loss.

4. Feeling cold all the time

Since metabolism slows down, body temperature drops, making individuals more sensitive to cold weather.

5. Depression and mood swings

Low thyroid hormone levels can impact brain function, leading to symptoms of depression, anxiety, irritability, and memory issues.

6. Slow heart rate and puffy face

Hypothyroidism can cause a slow heart rate (bradycardia), swelling in the face, and puffiness in the eyes and limbs due to water retention.

7. Constipation and digestive issues

A sluggish thyroid slows down digestion, leading to chronic constipation and bloating.

Common symptoms of hyperthyroidism (Overactive thyroid)

Hyperthyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland produces excessive thyroid hormones, speeding up the body's metabolism. It is often caused by Graves' disease (an autoimmune disorder), thyroid nodules, or excessive iodine intake.

1. Unexplained weight loss

People with hyperthyroidism tend to lose weight rapidly, even if they eat more than usual, due to an increased metabolic rate.

2. Rapid or irregular heartbeat (Palpitations)

An overactive thyroid puts stress on the heart, causing a fast heartbeat, palpitations, and sometimes high blood pressure.

3. Excessive sweating and heat intolerance

Due to a higher metabolic rate, individuals may experience excessive sweating and difficulty tolerating warm temperatures.

4. Anxiety and nervousness

Hyperthyroidism can affect the nervous system, leading to restlessness, nervousness, and frequent mood swings.

5. Tremors and muscle weakness

A noticeable shaking in hands and fingers (tremors) along with muscle weakness is common in people with hyperthyroidism.

6. Increased appetite but frequent hunger

Despite eating more, people may feel hungry frequently due to an overactive metabolism.

7. Bulging eyes (Graves' disease)

In Graves' disease, the immune system attacks the thyroid, causing bulging eyes (exophthalmos), eye irritation, and vision problems.

Warning signs of thyroid disorders

Recognising the signs early and seeking medical advice can help manage the condition effectively through medications, lifestyle changes, and in some cases, surgery.

1. Swollen neck or enlarged thyroid (Goitre)

A visible lump in the neck may indicate an inflamed or enlarged thyroid gland.

2. Menstrual irregularities

Thyroid imbalances can cause heavy, irregular, or absent periods in women.

3. Sleep problems

People with hyperthyroidism may struggle with insomnia, while those with hypothyroidism feel excessively sleepy.

When to see a doctor?

If you notice persistent symptoms of thyroid disorder, it is essential to consult a doctor. A blood test measuring TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone), T3, and T4 levels can help diagnose thyroid disorders. Early detection of thyroid disorders can prevent complications such as heart disease, infertility, and metabolic issues.

Thyroid disorders are common but often go undiagnosed due to their overlapping symptoms with other conditions. Whether it's hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, maintaining thyroid health is essential for overall well-being.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

