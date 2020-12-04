How To Stay Fit At Home? Try These 5 Basic Exercises
When at home, you should not stop working out. Exercising can help you stay in shape as well as reduce risk of diseases. Here are five simple exercises you should not miss.
A healthy diet and regular exercise can help you stay fit
HIGHLIGHTS
- Regular exercise is essential to stay fit and maintain a healthy weight
- Exercise combined with a healthy diet help in weight management
- Exercising will also counter the side effects of prolonged sitting
As temperatures drop and days turn shorter, it can be difficult to take out time for your workout. One of the raising concerns is how to maintain one's fitness levels when at home amidst busy schedule? With the ongoing pandemic, people have been forced to maintain certain norms and it can be difficult, no doubt. But do not let this sabotage your gains and hamper your training motivation. Simple exercises that can be performed at home can help you stay fit without compromising on your fitness levels. Here are a few quick but effective exercises which can be done from the comfort and safety of your home.
Try these exercises to stay fit at home
1. Plank knee to elbow
This exercise is a beginner level core exercise that targets the abs, glutes and hips as well as oblique and shoulders. Begin by lying face down on the ground with extended legs, placing your hands beneath your shoulders. Take a plank position and bring your left knee to your right elbow while keeping your core tight and back flat. Pause and slowly return to the starting point. Repeat with the other side and keep alternating.
Also read: Stretching Exercises: Try These 6 Stretches That Can Help You Get Rid Of Tightness In Legs
2. Overhead Squats
An ultimate core exercise that can be beneficial for strength, power and fitness athletes. You can use a bottle to hold over your head. Stand tall, keep your feet roughly shoulder-distance apart and toes angled slightly outward. Ensure your core is tight and elbows fully extended, then press your hips back slightly and start bending your knees, squatting down as if you were trying to sit on your heels, but remember to not move your heels off the ground.
3. Leg Raises
It is a strength training exercise which can help build your core while lying down and also improves flexibility, enhances balance and stability. You can start by lying down with your arms at your sides and legs stretched out next to each other. Raise those legs, keeping them as straight as possible until they are pointing at the ceiling, or as near as you can get. Make sure your toes are pointed.
Also read: Walking Mistakes To Avoid For Weight Loss
4. Burpees
It is one of the most challenging and effective form of exercise that is good for weight loss and body toning. Start by standing tall, move into squat position and place your hands on the floor in front of you, just outside of feet. Jump with both feet back into a plank position. Drop in-to a push-up allowing your chest to touch the floor. Return to plank position while doing push up, jump bringing your feet back in towards your hands and then jump into the air, with arms straight overhead. This completes one burpee.
Also read: Yoga for beginners
5. Arm Circles
This exercise can help build muscle for your shoulders, triceps, and biceps. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms extended parallel to the floor. Using controlled motions, circle your arms forward, gradually making the circles bigger until you feel a stretch in your triceps. Change directions after 10 seconds.
(Meenakshi Mohanty is a Delhi-based fitness expert with expertise in Pilates, Calisthenics, Functional training, Aerobics, Kick-boxing, Resistance/Strength training, and Power Yoga)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.