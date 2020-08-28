Image Credit: Getty
Walking is a simple way to burn calories and stay fit. It can easily fit into your daily routine. It offers numerous health benefits to people of all ages.
Video Credit: Getty
You might make several walking mistakes unknowingly. You can avoid these by following certain precautions and get the best of your efforts.
Image Credit: Getty
Uncomfortable shoes can leave you with some unpleasant experiences and may harm your feet. Make sure that your walking shoes fit well.
Video Credit: Getty
Your shoes should be lightweight with cushioning to provide the right support. Choose a flexible pair and replace when worn out.
Image Credit: Getty
Staring at your smartphone during a walk can be quite troublesome. It can restrict you from completing your target, give you stress and lead to injuries.
Image Credit: Getty
Swing your arms back and forth while walking. Move your arms from the shoulders, and not your elbows. Keep them at the midsection of the body.
Image Credit: Getty
Just like shoes, choose your walking clothes carefully. Your walking clothes should be loose, comfortable and made of breathable fabric to ensure better movement.
Video Credit: Getty
For effective results, you should walk slightly faster than you normally do throughout the day. Brisk walking is an effective workout for your body.
Image Credit: Getty
A warm-up prepares your muscles. After warming up, start slow and gradually increase your speed. Slow down when you're done rather than stopping abruptly.
Video Credit: Getty
Walking helps you interact with nature and relaxes your mind. Use a treadmill only when it is impossible to step outside.
Video Credit: Getty
While walking, keep your chin parallel to the ground. Also, do not lean backwards or forward. Leaning or hunching your back may lead to issues such as back pain.
Image Credit: Getty
Counting steps or miles will help you know whether you are meeting your goals or not. It will also motivate you to push yourself a little extra each day.
Image Credit: Getty
Sweating makes you lose water. Drink enough water before and after your walk for optimum hydration. Try to avoid sugary drinks as much as you can.
Image Credit: Getty
For More Stories like
this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com