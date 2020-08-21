Yoga For Beginners

5 simple poses

Yoga

Yoga is a holistic approach to better health. Starting a regular yoga practice supports your mental, physical and emotional health.

Child pose

Child pose stretches your back, hips, thighs and ankles. This pose calms your mind and body giving you relief from back pain, stress, fatigue and anxiety.

To reap the maximum benefits of child pose perform this two-three times. If you have injured knees, refrain from holding this pose for too long.

Tree pose

This yoga pose is excellent for improving concentration. Practicing this yoga pose improves balance and provides strength to your legs.

This standing yoga pose, is beneficial for ligaments and tendon of the feet. While performing this pose try to keep the balance and hold for as long as possible

Thunderbolt pose

This is the only asana which can be practiced right after having a meal. It is extremely beneficial for your knees, thigh muscles, digestion and reproductive health.

The thunderbolt pose increases the blood flow to your pelvic area and stomach due to which bowel movement and digestion becomes better.

Bridge pose

This yoga pose offers some amazing health benefits including improved blood circulation, controlled stress, better lung function and reduced headaches.

While performing bridge pose inhale as you raise your pelvis and exhale as you drop the pose. The posture is excellent for strengthening the back.

SEATED FORWARD BEND

It helps alleviate back pain and reduces anxiety, stress, digestive disorders and more. While performing this asana keep your knees aligned for maximum results.

While performing this yoga pose inhale while raising your arms and exhale as you bend your upper body. Try to touch your nose to your knees.

