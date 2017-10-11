World Obesity Day 2017: How To Lose Weight And Keep It Off Forever
World Obesity Day 2017: "Settle on a weight loss plan that you can maintain week in and week out, even if that means consistently losing three-fourth of a pound each week."
World Obesity Day: Are you planning to join a weight loss programme? Choosing a programme that helps in losing a consistent number of pounds each week is better in the long-term, suggests a study. The study's results showed that those who experienced consistent weight loss in the first six and 12 weeks of the programme were more likely to have maintained their weight loss at 12 and 24 months, compared with those whose weight fluctuated. For example, a person who lost four pounds one week, regained two pounds the next week, and lost one pound the following week were less likely to achieve long-term weight loss than those who consistently lost one pound over the same three-week period.
This World Obesity Day, learn how to lose weight and maintain it that way.
"Settle on a weight loss plan that you can maintain week in and week out, even if that means consistently losing three-fourth of a pound each week," added Michael Lowe, professor at Drexel University, US.
1. Too cool: no warm up, sudden start
The body has to prepare for the routine that is to follow. Thus, a warm-up phase is absolutely essential prior to any workout. Jump-starting this period will only lead to sudden muscle pulls and tendons tears but also terrorise the body. Also, if you've had some gaps in your workout, do not presume that you can re-start at the same pace. Be sensible and gradually ease into it.
2. Too much: weight without enough experience
There is a keen, competitive, eagerness to ape the guy framed on the poster staring right in front of you. He has probably taken ages to get there and is on the wall to inspire you and not to wrestle with you in direct competition. Be realistic in your goal setting and aim to achieve one milestone at a time. Chart your progress and reward your successes amply.
3. Too late: and close to dinner
Life in the fast lane today leaves us with very little time for ourselves. But there are some who find their work around and spend a couple of hours over a heavy-duty routine in the gym even way past 10.00 PM. However, working out too close to your bedtime will leave you too far charged and will interfere in the quality of sleep.
4. Consume healthy liquid drinks
Losing weight seems like a back breaking task when you have to hit the gym each day to lose those extra kilos. Your favourite clothes might not fit you anymore because you are no more as slim as you were. Neither do you have time to hit the gym nor do you have the time to exercise at home because of your hectic work schedule. The best way to lose weight in such a situation is by consuming jeera water. This magical water also helps to promote overall health and well-being. Jeera water drink is easy to prepare and equally effective. Boil 2 teaspoons of jeera in one glass of water for 10 minutes. Then let the water cool down to room temperature before drinking.
