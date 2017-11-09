How Bollywood Diva Sushmita Got A Flat Tummy
Ahead of her 42nd birthay, Sushmita Sen gives her fans some major fitness goals by uploading a picture of her flat tummy on Instagram.
Sushmita Sen believes in working out regularly
- Sushmita Sen follows a strict workout schedule
- Yoga is also a part of her fitness regime
- Sush wants to get in her desired shape on her 42nd birthday
Actress Sushmita Sen, who will soon turn 42, took to Instagram to give her fans some major birthday month fitness goals. She flaunts her flat tummy in a picture she uploaded on Instagram a few days ago. Expressing her excitement through a LOT of emoticons, she mentioned that she is beginning to train for the body she wants as her 42nd birthday month begins. Now isn't that the epitome of confidence and positivity in the best form ever!
We wonder how she manages to have that radiant skin and fit body! Let's take a look at Sushimta's perfectly toned body...
Her fitness regime
For starters, Sushmita doesn't miss a single workout session. She is a complete disciplinarian when it comes to her workout schedules.
Her workout regime includes using power plates quite regularly. She also dedicates an hour every day to pilates. Cardio and crunches are also a part of her daily workout regime.
Sush is also a yoga follower, and prefers to go to bed early, in order to have a balanced body schedule.
Her diet regime
Sushmita begins her day with a comforting hot cup of ginger tea. Here breakfast favourites include 3 egg whites and a bowl of porridge, along with a glassful of vegetable juice.
Her in-between meal snack at 10 am includes munching almonds and a cup of coffee. For lunch, the Bollywood diva eats dal and rice along with vegetable curry or meat.
Post lunch, she eats fruits and prefers having a late-evening snack instead of dinner. The snack is usually food like upma or idlis along with a hot cup of coffee.
Well, let's hope Sush does get in her desired shape and motivates us and the entire Bollywood fraternity as well!
