Move Over Divas! The Fitness Mantra Of The Handsome Hunks Of Bollywood Is So Inspiring!
Listed below are the top 5 handsome hunks of bollywood who have left us in awe of themselves with their fitness goals!
Fitness regimes of the handsome hunks of bollywood
HIGHLIGHTS
- Milind Soman attributes his fitness to outdoor exercises
- Salman Khan eats more of proteins and less of carbs.
- Ranveer practices 45 minutes of rigorous workout every day
So usually its the fitness and beauty secrets of the divas of Bollywood that we look for. But the handsome hunks of Bollywood are no less than the divas, are they!
Following a trend of fitness regimes, our celebs have always left us inspired with their perfect body and the way they carry themselves on screen. Those six pack abs that girls just love are no piece of cake, it takes whole lot of effort to come in that shape and maintain it. And our dear Bollywood stars have done the job really well! And guess what? Some of them leave Hollywood stars all inspired by their fitness regimes and healthy lifestyles.
But over the years, the focus from being in shape has shifted to being healthy. With actors like, actually we won't mention the names here! Scroll lower to unfold the fitness regimes of top notch Bollywood stars that have shifted their focus from being in shape to being healthy because, it is not use to be in shape if you are not healthy enough to maintain it.
1. Milind Soman
The iron-man of India and the owner of a mantastic body and charming personality, Milind Soman is simply fabulous. Recently, he completed the world's toughest triathlon all because of that fit athletic body. Not a big fan of indoor exercises, he attributes his fitness to outdoor exercises like cycling, swimming and running. With all these factors in place, he sure is a fitness flag bearer of India.
2. Salman Khan
The sweet and obedient Prem of the 90s or the Dabangg Chulbul Pandey, there isn't any avtar of our dear Sallu that we haven't loved. And beneath that is a fit body with 6 packs that we long to see when this handsome hunk comes on screen. It all started during the 90s with, 'O O Jaane Jaana' and since then there has been no looking back for him. His trainer reveals that Salman practices 1000 push ups and 2000 sit ups each day. To add to this, he practices upper body workout and works on his abs, coupled with cycling so as to ensure that his leg muscles are toned and in shape. For his diet, he eats more of proteins and less of carbs.
3. Hrithik Roshan
He is simply the Greek God of bollywood!
The perfect V-shaped body, sexy looks and groovy dance moves, Hrithik Roshan is the dream guy of every lady. The actor has been in fitness forever but due to certain events and a serious back problem, he lost that perfect body and went out of shape. But later, with the support of Kris Gethin, Hrithik was able to come back in shape like never before and in just 12 weeks! This ought to give us some fitness goals.
4. John Abraham
Kris Gethin has successfully given John the perfect fitness goals and turned this model to an actor and, a fitness idol of course. John is a complete fitness freak and considers fitness to be his only religion. He recommends people to make fitness, workout and a healthy routine as an ongoing part of life and not just a phase. His fitness mantra is "Good Sleep, Good Food and Good Workout routine". With a diet rich in protein, John consumes fish, eggs and other protein rich foods coupled with some protein supplements for a perfect body.
5. Ranveer Singh
Our very own Bajirao had to make to the list!
'Eat right, sleep tight and work hard' is what he practices and preaches as well. Ranveer practices 45 minutes of rigorous workout every day including bundled dips, burpees and pull-ups. Also, he prefers to take more of protein than carbs and these two, a perfect fitness regime and an amazing body are what transformed Bittu from Band Baaja Baraat to Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani.