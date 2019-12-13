ASK OUR EXPERTS

High Blood Pressure Remedies: Try These Essential Oils To Control Hypertension Naturally

High blood pressure remedies: Hypertension can affect your heart health is left untreated. Healthy changes in diet and lifestyle can help you manage healthy blood pressure numbers. Here are some essential oils which can be used to control high blood pressure.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Dec 13, 2019 04:30 IST
High Blood Pressure Remedies: Try These Essential Oils To Control Hypertension Naturally

High blood pressure: Try these essential oils to control blood pressure numbers naturally

High blood pressure should not be left untreated as it can increase the risk of many serious health conditions. It puts you at a higher risk of heart diseases. Hypertension can be a result of many unhealthy practices. But it can be controlled effectively with some minor changes. A healthy diet and lifestyle habits can result in better blood pressure numbers. Many home remedies also work wonders for hypertension. The use of essential oil is another effective remedy for high blood pressure. Essential oils can be used in various ways to promote better health. These oils can also provide you beauty benefits. You can use essential oils to control high blood pressure. Here are some essential oils which can work effectively in controlling blood pressure.

High blood pressure: Essential oils which can help you control blood pressure


1. Lavender essential oil

Lavender essential oil is one of the most commonly used essential oils. This oil can help you control stress and anxiety. It leaves a relaxing effect. Different studies conducted in 2006 and 2012 also highlight the benefits of lavender oil for better blood pressure numbers. You can blend lavender essential oil with coconut oil or any carrier oil for use. You can also add a few drops of lavender oil to your room freshener.

nepef3mo

High blood pressure: Use of lavender oil can help you relieve stress
Also read: High Blood Pressure Remedies: These Teas Can Lower Your Blood Pressure Numbers Naturally

2. Rose essential oil

Rose essential oil is loaded with health benefits. It also leaves a calming effect which makes it beneficial for hypertension. Use of rose essential oil leaves a relaxing effect on your body which improves your blood circulation. This results in controlled blood pressure. Rose essential oil is good for your skin as well. You can also add it to your skincare routine.

Also read: Hypertension Prevention: Try Cardamom To Control High Blood Pressure, Here's How It Works

3. Lime essential oil

Most people enjoy the fragrance of lime essential oil. It is also widely used in room fragrances. Lime oil can help you beat stress. Controlled stress can result in better blood pressure numbers. You can also add lime oil to your room freshener. Lime oil is also good for oral and skin health. It can also help you prevent infections and boost immunity.

0uhffd7o

Hypertension treatment: Lime oil can help you improve blood circulation
4. Bergamot essential oil

Bergamot oil can effectively help you control blood pressure. You can blend bergamot essential oil with other oils for effective results. Stress is one of the leading causes of high blood pressure. This essential oil relieves stress as well.

Also read: Hypertension: Can Yoga Reduce Blood Pressure? Know 5 Best Yoga Poses For High Blood Pressure

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

