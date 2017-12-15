5 Natural Ingredients To Make Your Feet Soft And Smooth
For soft and smooth feet, these natural ingredients are what you need.
Get soft and pretty feet as ever with natural ingredients
HIGHLIGHTS
- Warm water makes the skin soft and opens pores
- Don't use unripe bananas as they can have a negative impact on your feet
- Oatmeal can be used to soothe the skin of your feet
Your feet are a reflection of your beauty. The cleaner they are, the prettier you look to all. But most of the time, the feet are dirty and rugged because they are the most neglected part of your body. Only once in a while does one go for a pedicure to get them cleaned. But why rush to a spa and spend a bomb on such pedicures only once in months when you can do the same at home, every now and then and of course, with simple ingredients present in your home.
So here's a list of natural ingredients you can use to keep you feet clean and pretty as always. Rest assured, these ingredients are not going to be a financial disaster for you as they are mostly obtained from your kitchen and only a few more from the supermarket.
1. Egg and lemon
The first technique you can use is by coming eggs and lemon with some castor oil.
- Break the egg and remove the yolk from it.
- Add one tablespoon of lemon juice to it and a few drops of castor oil.
- Add a teaspoon of rice flour to make it thicker
- Stir is well and store in a cool place
- Soak your feet in warm water before you begin
- Warm water will help making the skin soft and open its pores so the maximum benefit of this remedy can be taken from it.
- Now apply the entire mixture to your feet and give a deep massage all over your feet and then leave it on for 10 minutes.
- Now wash it off. Repeat three times a week, both day and night for best results.
This remedy would require one ripe banana and avocado. Do not use unripe bananas as they can have a negative impact on your feet because of its acids.
- Chop the banana and add it to a blender.
- Add half of an avocado to it too.
- Blend the mixture well; add some water to reduce the thickness.
- The mixture will become foamy. Keep it aside for 10 minutes
- Now apply it all over your feet and scrub it well.
- Leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash it off.
- Repeat this for two weeks and try this remedy only at night.
3. Vaseline and coconut oil
- Add one tablespoon of Vaseline to a container.
- Add one tablespoon of coconut oil and mix both well till oil combines with jelly.
- Cover it well and store in a cool place before using.
- Apply this well all over your feet like a moisturizer everyday for two weeks before bathing and before going off to sleep.
4. Honey
Honey is known for its moisturizing and antiseptic properties. It is a great healer and can be used to soothe skin.
- Add a cup of honey to a bucket of warm water.
- Soak your feet in it for 20 minutes.
- Now clean your feet gently with a sponge.
- Repeat this for every night before sleeping at least twice a week.
5. Oatmeal and olive oil
Oatmeal can be used to soothe the skin of your feet and fill up the gaps on the surface of your skin due to dryness. Olive oil, on the other hand, can be used to give your feet a prettier appearance.
- Take two tablespoons of oatmeal in a bowl and add a teaspoon of olive oil to it.
- Mix it well. If too sticky, add some drops of olive oils to it.
- Apply it all over your feet and scrub it thoroughly.
- Do not scrub it roughly, it may lead to dryness.
- Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash it off with cold water.
- Repeat it for a month, daily, as often as you want.