Holy Basil: Know The Many Health Benefits Of Drinking Tulsi Tea
Tulsi or holy basil is loaded with several health benefits. You can prepare tulsi tea to fight various ailments. Read here to know some notable health benefits of drinking tulsi tea.
Drinking tulsi tea can help you boost immunity
Holy basil or tulsi is a part of almost every Indian household. This auspicious plant is loaded with several amazing health benefits too. Holy basil has a strong taste and aroma and can be added to your diet in several ways. One of the healthiest ways to add holy basil to your diet is by preparing tulsi tea. If you are a tea lover, you should definitely try tulsi tea to reap the health benefits these leaves can offer. If you are curious to know the benefits of tulsi tea, keep reading to know these.
Health benefits of drinking tulsi tea
1. Helps reduce stress
Tulsi tea has a positive effect on your mental health. Drinking this tea leaves a soothing effect that can help you relieve stress. Studies also suggest that it can help you control symptoms of anxiety.
2. Beneficial for arthritis patients
Holy basil helps in controlling inflammation and joint pain. These are the two common symptoms of arthritis. Therefore, drinking tulsi tea can help in controlling arthritis symptoms.
3. Boost oral health
Tulsi leaves are loaded with anti-microbial properties which can help you promote overall oral health. This tea can help control harmful bacteria and germs in the mouth.
4. May help control blood sugar levels
Studies suggest that tulsi is beneficial in controlling blood sugar levels and other symptoms of type-2 diabetes.
5. Helps lower cholesterol levels
Bad cholesterol levels are linked with a higher risk of heart disease. Adding tulsi to your diet can help in controlling bad cholesterol levels.
6. Boosts immunity
Tulsi is one of the herbs which can help you boost immunity. Aa sting immunity system will help you fight against illness effectively.
How to prepare tulsi tea?
Preparing tulsi tea is quite simple. You can boil some tulsi leaves in one to two cups of water. Add ginger to enhance the taste of the tea. Boil the mixture properly. After some time, strain the tea and add lemon and honey to enhance the taste.
