Holy Basil: Here Are The Benefits Of Holy Basil For Your Skin And Health
Holy basil or tulsi is a part of almost every Indian household. It is rich in properties beneficial for your skin and health. Here are some health benefits of this amazing plant you must know.
Holy basil contains antioxidants which can help you improve heart health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Holy basil is blessed with multiple health benefits
- It can help you boost immunity
- Holy basil can reduce acne and other skin problems
Holy basil or tulsi is an essential part of every Indian household. It is often used for medicinal purposes as well. Some tulsi leaves can be added to your cup of tea to add extra flavour. With violet flowers, this amazing plant is loaded with health benefits. Holy basil is loaded with vitamin A and C, calcium, iron, chlorophyll, zinc and many more. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. It is rich in antioxidants as well. Holy basil is extremely healthy and can be added to your daily routine. It is also easily available. Here are some noticeable health benefits of holy basil which you must know.
Health benefits of holy basil
1. It is amazing for your skin
Basil is good for your skin and can help you fight multiple skin problems. It has anti-inflammatory properties which help you reduce irritation and skin problems. The presence of vitamin C in holy basil also makes it amazing for skin. You can add a small amount of basil oil to your skin care routine. It will also reduce acne.
2. Reduces stress and anxiety
Holy basil is beneficial for your mental health as well. It provides mental balance and reduces stress and anxiety. You can have some tulsi tea to reduce stress. Holy basil tea is also caffeine-free which can be consumed on a regular basis. It also contains anti-depressant properties which can help you fight the symptoms of depression.
3. Good for blood sugar levels
Holy basil is also good for diabetics. It helps in reducing blood sugar levels. It is extremely beneficial for type-2 diabetics. It also helps in controlling the other factors which can increase the risk of type-2 diabetes like excess insulin in blood, high cholesterol and hypertension.
4. Reduces inflammation
Holy basil is rich in anti-inflammatory properties. It can reduce joint pain. Holy basil is extremely beneficial for arthritis patients. It also improves blood circulation. You can consume tea prepared with holy basil leaves.
5. Boosts immunity
Basil can improve the functioning of your immune system. It contains antioxidants and vitamin C which helps in boosting immunity. Add basil to your diet in moderation to keep cold, cough and other infections at bay.
