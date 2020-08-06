Arthritis Diet: Foods You Should Avoid To Control Inflammation
Arthritis leads to pain and inflammation in the joints. You can make modifications in your diet to control these symptoms. Here are some foods you need to avoid.
Arthritis can lead to inflammation and pain in joints
- Arthritis can affect your day to day functioning
- People with arthritis are advised to maintain a healthy weight
- A healthy diet can help maintain healthy weight and fight arthritis
Arthritis is a condition that affects your joints leading to inflammation and pain in joints. It can cause stiffness too. These symptoms may worsen with age. There are different types of arthritis that can affect an individual. When it comes to arthritis diet, it is advised to consume a healthy diet that is loaded with anti-inflammatory foods. While other foods that can trigger inflammation should be avoided. It is also important to focus on foods you consume as it can help in maintaining a healthy weight which will put less stress on the joints. In this article, you will learn about foods you should avoid if suffering from arthritis.
Arthritis diet: Foods you need to avoid
1. Fried and highly processed foods
Foods that are highly processed and deep fired should be avoided for your overall health. Studies suggest that controlling the consumption of fried and processed foods has shown a reduction in inflammation. These foods are also unhealthy for your overall health and can affect your body weight.
2. Too much salt and sugar
Excess of sugar, as well as salt, is harmful to your health. Consumption of these more than required may increase inflammation. Too much sugar can also lead to unhealthy weight and several health issues. Excess salt consumption can harm different body organs.
3. Refined carbs
Refined carbs are deprived of most of the fibre. These can contribute to various facts which can result in increased inflammation. You can choose less processed forms for better blood sugars.
Foods you should eat
You can add anti-inflammatory foods to your arthritis diet. Some of these are- fatty fishes, ginger, garlic, berries, spinach, grapes, walnuts and broccoli.
