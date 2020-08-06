ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Bones & Joints »  Arthritis Diet: Foods You Should Avoid To Control Inflammation

Arthritis Diet: Foods You Should Avoid To Control Inflammation

Arthritis leads to pain and inflammation in the joints. You can make modifications in your diet to control these symptoms. Here are some foods you need to avoid.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Aug 6, 2020 06:39 IST
2-Min Read
Arthritis Diet: Foods You Should Avoid To Control Inflammation

Arthritis can lead to inflammation and pain in joints

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Arthritis can affect your day to day functioning
  2. People with arthritis are advised to maintain a healthy weight
  3. A healthy diet can help maintain healthy weight and fight arthritis

Arthritis is a condition that affects your joints leading to inflammation and pain in joints. It can cause stiffness too. These symptoms may worsen with age. There are different types of arthritis that can affect an individual. When it comes to arthritis diet, it is advised to consume a healthy diet that is loaded with anti-inflammatory foods. While other foods that can trigger inflammation should be avoided. It is also important to focus on foods you consume as it can help in maintaining a healthy weight which will put less stress on the joints. In this article, you will learn about foods you should avoid if suffering from arthritis.

Arthritis diet: Foods you need to avoid


RELATED STORIES
related

Arthritis Diet: 5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods That Should Be A Part Of Your Diet

Arthritis diet: Anti-inflammatory foods can help you control severity of arthritis symptoms, suggests expert. Here are some foods that should be a part of your arthritis diet.

related

How To Manage Arthritis Pain During Monsoon? Expert Shares Tips

Arthritis pain: Arthritis is more common in women than men and in those who are overweight. Weather change can also affect the severity of arthritis symptoms, especially during monsoon. Read here to know expert tips to manage arthritis pain during monsoon.

1. Fried and highly processed foods

Foods that are highly processed and deep fired should be avoided for your overall health. Studies suggest that controlling the consumption of fried and processed foods has shown a reduction in inflammation. These foods are also unhealthy for your overall health and can affect your body weight.

Also read: Arthritis pain: Know the basics

2. Too much salt and sugar

Excess of sugar, as well as salt, is harmful to your health. Consumption of these more than required may increase inflammation. Too much sugar can also lead to unhealthy weight and several health issues. Excess salt consumption can harm different body organs.

4s7onh88

Avoid consumption of too much sugar to maintain a healthy weight
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Refined carbs

Refined carbs are deprived of most of the fibre. These can contribute to various facts which can result in increased inflammation. You can choose less processed forms for better blood sugars.

Also read: These Remedies Can Help Relieve Arthritis Pain Naturally

Foods you should eat

You can add anti-inflammatory foods to your arthritis diet. Some of these are- fatty fishes, ginger, garlic, berries, spinach, grapes, walnuts and broccoli.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Arthritis Diet: 5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods That Should Be A Part Of Your Diet

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Donate Blood And Save A Life: Who Can Donate Blood?
Understanding Hypothyroidism: What You Should Know
A Guide To Cataract: Causes, Symptoms And Risk Factors
What Is Anemia? Know Causes And Symptoms
Psoriasis: Causes, Types And Symptoms
Oral Hygiene Tips To Follow
Top 10 Healthy Lifestyle Habits
Dengue Fever: Be Cautious Of Those Mosquito Bites
Eczema: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Options
All You Need To Know About UTI

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases