High Blood Pressure: Warning Signs That You Need Immediate Medical Attention
High blood pressure: Numbness or weakness, difficulty in speaking and chest pain are a few warning signs that you need immediate medical attention.
High blood pressure: Check your numbers regularly to monitor your condition
- You have high blood pressure if your reading is above 180/120 mmHg
- Normal blood pressure is anywhere between 90/60 mmHg to 120/80 mmHg
- Keep a check on your blood pressure numbers is by measuring regularly
High blood pressure must always be taken seriously. People with this condition need to monitor their numbers on a regular basis. In the case of high blood pressure, the force of blood pushing against artery walls is high consistently. The dangerous aspect of high blood pressure is that it may give no symptoms, which is why it is also known as the silent killer. According to the Cleveland Clinic, in case your blood pressure shoots up beyond a certain threshold, and does so quickly, it needs urgent medical attention.
High blood pressure: Symptoms that tell you need immediate medical attention
Normal blood pressure is anywhere between 90/60 mmHg to 120/80 mmHg . Systolic pressure is the higher number, the force at which your heart pumps blood around the body. Diastolic pressure is the lower number, which is the resistance to the blood flow in blood vessels. Both these numbers are measured in mmHg (millimetres of mercury).
According to the National Health Service (NHS), you have high blood pressure if your numbers are 140/90 mmHg or higher. If you are above the age of 80, you have high blood pressure if your readings are above 150/90 mmHg.
A person with high blood pressure needs immediate medical attention if the blood pressure is above 180/120. Also if you have the following symptoms, do visit the emergency room immediately:
- Numbness or weakness
- Change in vision
- Difficulty in speaking
- Difficulty in walking
- Shortness of breath
- Chest pain
- Severe headache
How to manage your blood pressure numbers
The only way to keep a check on your blood pressure numbers is by measuring it regularly. The NHS recommends that people above the age of 40 should get their blood pressure checked once every five years. It would be advisable to have a blood pressure monitor at home if you have been diagnosed with high blood pressure or have someone with the condition at home.
Living a healthy lifestyle is considered to be an effective way to lower your blood pressure numbers naturally. Cutting back on alcohol, or quitting it entirely is going to be helpful. Smoking is a big no-no. People with high blood pressure also need to cut back on their intake of salt. Foods with preservatives or packaged food also need to be off the table.
If you have high blood pressure, make sure your diet includes a diverse mix of fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, lentils, legumes, whole grains and healthy unsaturated fats. Regular physical activity and exercise, taking less stress and sleeping well hold equal importance.
