High Blood Pressure: Why It May Be Safe To Have Homemade Papads And Pickles, As Explained By A Nutritionist
High blood pressure: Hypertensive patients can have homemade pickles as they have just the right strain of live bacteria, which can play a role in lowering blood pressure, says nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal.
HIGHLIGHTS
- People with high blood pressure should have black salt or rock salt
- They should avoid having processed or packaged food
- Sleeping well is important for high blood pressure patients
Managing high blood pressure is a job of a lifetime. Of course, the way you approach it can determine if you really think of it like a job or as a lifestyle which actually helps you be fit, healthy and disease-free. Avoiding drinking alcohol and managing salt intake are a few of the many things that people with hypertension need to take care of on a daily basis. Celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal recently took to Instagram to share 5 tips that can help you control blood pressure and stay healthy.
High blood pressure: Know the tips from expert
Here are a few tips that can help you manage blood pressure sustainably
1. Eat the right kind of salt
Ganeriwal says that you need to eat unrefined salt variants like the Himalayan pink salt, black salt or rock salt. "These salts offer an excellent balance of sodium and potassium," she says. Iodised salt, on the other hand, provides only sodium and no potassium.
2. Say no to processed and packaged food
Not only are they high in preservatives and adulterants, they also reduce your body's ability to absorb nutrients. "These foods affect the sodium to potassium ratio and the water balance, which in turn has a negative effective on blood pressure," informs Ganeriwal.
3. You can eat pickles and papads
Now this may come as a surprise for all of you who have been struggling to manage blood pressure at home. What is a given here, is of course, that thee pickles and papads should be homemade. Hypertensive patients can have homemade pickles as they have just the right strain of live bacteria, which can play a role in lowering blood pressure, says Ganeriwal.
Homemade papad too, comes with its own set of health benefits. They are made with protein-rich lentils and spices like black pepper and cumin. "The spices add a therapeutic quality to the papads," the nutritionist adds.
4. Make sure you sleep well
Restful sleep of six to eight hours is important for people with high blood pressure as well as everyone else. Make sure you sleep and wake up on the same time every day.
5. Follow a holistic exercise routine
Beginners can definitely begin with walking to increase their physical activity and manage their blood pressure. But eventually, your exercise routine needs to be more holistic, including cardio, strength training and yoga. Having a holistic exercise routine is an effective way to manage blood pressure and prevent the need of medicines for it, says Ganeriwal.
(Munmun Ganeriwal is a nutritionist, Fitness Expert and Certified Yoga Teacher)
