Does Eating Less Salt Mean Low Blood Pressure? Expert Reveals The Truth

We have always heard that it is beneficial to consume less amount of salt. People with high blood pressure are commonly recommended to control their salt intake, as well as foods with extra preservatives and artificial flavours. However, eating salt in moderation is important, and eating too less of it can result in adverse health consequences. Elaborating on the importance of eating sufficient salt is nutritionist Pooja Makhija on Instagram. In her stories Makhija talks about the several reasons why eating salt is important for you.
Reasons why you should eat salt in moderation
Eating less salt does not mean less or low blood pressure, the Mumbai-based nutritionist clarifies in her story. In fact, eating lesser than usual salt can increase your blood pressure and heart rate.
Other ways how lack of salt can affect your health are:
- Increased or more frequent carvings for sugar, because salt is antidote to sugar.
- Salt is also needed for absorption of Vitamin C in the organs.
- Salt facilitates proper functioning of neurotransmitters in the brain
- Low salt intake can result in lesser energy levels, burnout, muscular cramps and even dehydration.
- "Yes, eating less salt can cause all of these," says Makhija while adding that sufficient salt intake is also needed for a strong and healthy immunity.
- "For digestion, the body needs chloride that you get from salt," she further adds.
According to the American Heart Association, adults should eat no more than 2,300 mg of salt in a day. The World Health Organization recommends consuming less than 5 gms of salt, which is less than a tsp in a day.
It is important to note here that you should eat some of amount of salt, and not go salt-less, in order to avoid the aforementioned consequences. Additionally, do take iodised salt or salt that is fortified with iodine. It is essential for healthy brain development in the foetus and in young children. It also helps in optimising mental health, says WHO.
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
