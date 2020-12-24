DASH Diet: Know What To Eat And Avoid To Control High Blood Pressure Effectively
DASH Diet: High blood pressure if left uncontrolled can put you at a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases. Following a DASH diet helps in regulating blood pressure numbers. Read here to know what to eat and avoid when following a DASH diet.
A DASH diet focuses on consumption of less sodium and more whole foods
HIGHLIGHTS
- High blood pressure can put you at a higher risk of heart disease
- A DASH diet can help control high blood pressure
- Regular exercise also play a role in controlling blood pressure
Dietary approaches to stop hypertension commonly known as the DASH diet is an approach to eat healthy in order to control blood pressure. Those suffering from hypertension are often recommended to follow a DASH diet. High blood pressure is one of the leading causes of heart disease. A healthy diet and lifestyle can effectively control and prevent hypertension. A DASH diet allows you to make modifications in your diet which are beneficial to patients with high blood pressure. This diet mainly focuses on the consumption of whole foods including fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Studies have also shown that DASH diet can help maintain a healthy weight. In this article, here are some do's and don'ts you should follow while following a dash diet when trying to control blood pressure.
DASH Diet: Know what to eat and avoid
Do's
- Add whole foods- A DASH primarily focuses on consumption fruits and vegetables which is beneficial for your overall health. It reduces your salt consumption and adds essential nutrients to your diet. You must also include whole grains in different ways to your diet.
- Add dairy to your diet- Dairy products are loaded with calcium, protein and vitamin D. If you are suffering from high blood pressure, consume low-fat dairy products.
- Other foods you can include- protein, lean meat, legumes, nuts in moderation and more.
Know what to avoid
- Too much sodium- High salt intake can drastically increase your blood pressure. Hypertension patients should reduce overall salt consumption.
- Unhealthy fats are harmful to your overall health including your body weight and blood pressure.
- Added sugar- Several foods and drinks are silently loaded with sugar. Always check the content of foods and avoid drinking sodas and colas
- Too much caffeine is also harmful to your blood pressure. It can also affect your sleep cycle further increasing your blood pressure and body weight.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
