5 Ways You Are Destroying Your Teeth Without Even Knowing It!
There are more ways we damage our teeth every day than we might think. Lets find out what these habits are.
A list of habits you didn't know were damaging your teeth
Here is a list of 5 things you're doing wrong with your teeth and need to stop now:
1. Brushing your teeth after breakfast
Always brush your teeth as soon you wake up to remove the bacteria formed overnight. Post your breakfast, rinse your mouth with a fluoride mouthwash. Also, while brushing never use a hard bristled toothbrush. Instead use a medium-soft bristled toothbrush as it is easier on your teeth. Using a hard bristled toothbrush can damage the gums, root surface and protective tooth enamel.
You should always wait for about 30 - 40 minutes to brush your teeth after a meal to allow saliva to naturally neutralize the low PH in the mouth caused by food and drinks before brushing. If you brush right after, the acid in the mouth gets brushed into the teeth and causes erosion and loss of tooth enamel hence making the teeth sensitive and weaker over time.
3. Snacking in between meal
If you have a habit of snacking in between meals - stop now! It is bad for your teeth as it increases the contact between the food and the teeth and cause plaque to develop which leads to cavities. having said that, it doesn't mean you can't snack at all - stick to healthier options like vegetables (these also help to clean your teeth naturally), unsalted nuts (as these are full of calcium and vitamin D). this will help you keep your teeth and gums healthy.
4. Drinking the wrong drinks
Darker coloured drinks such as rum and dark coloured aerated drinks are the worst when it comes to damage and erosion to the teeth as they have the lowest pH so are more acidic. As compared to this, lighter coloured drinks are better options cause of their higher pH value and hence will cause less damage. It is not just alcoholic drinks that can be harmful to your teeth but soft drinks too. Opting for a fruit juice over a fizzy drink is always wiser - good for health and easy on your teeth. If you have to drink and aerated beverage, use a straw to minimize sugar contact. Also, chew a sugar-free chewing gum after drinks to help neutralize the acid in your mouth.
5. Using your teeth as a bottle opener
This annoying habit! There is always that person who loves to pop a bottle open using their teeth as bottle openers - the cool party hack. But this can be quite damaging. Even opening a packet of chips or anything else can cause damage as it wears away your teeth and you are far more likely to chip a tooth. If this does happen, keep the missing tooth in milk until you can seek emergency dental work.