ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Teeth »  5 Ways You Are Destroying Your Teeth Without Even Knowing It!

5 Ways You Are Destroying Your Teeth Without Even Knowing It!

There are more ways we damage our teeth every day than we might think. Lets find out what these habits are.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 3, 2017 03:14 IST
3-Min Read
5 Ways You Are Destroying Your Teeth Without Even Knowing It!

A list of habits you didn't know were damaging your teeth

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Always brush your teeth as soon you wake up to remove the bacteria
  2. Wait for about 30 - 40 minutes to brush your teeth after a meal
  3. Avoid dark coloured drinks as they are more acidic and harm the enamel
It's common knowledge that smoking, poor dental hygiene or teeth grinding can adversely impact your oral health but these are not the only things that can spell trouble for your teeth and gums. There are more ways you damage your teeth every day than you might think. We are aware that poor dental hygiene can lead to tooth decay, gum disease and bad breath - but not brushing our teeth or following a complete oral hygiene routine could also have consequences for more serious illnesses.

Here is a list of 5 things you're doing wrong with your teeth and need to stop now:

1. Brushing your teeth after breakfast

Always brush your teeth as soon you wake up to remove the bacteria formed overnight. Post your breakfast, rinse your mouth with a fluoride mouthwash. Also, while brushing never use a hard bristled toothbrush. Instead use a medium-soft bristled toothbrush as it is easier on your teeth. Using a hard bristled toothbrush can damage the gums, root surface and protective tooth enamel.

oral care dental care teeth bad breath

Always brush your teeth before having breakfast
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Brushing you teeth straight after a meal

You should always wait for about 30 - 40 minutes to brush your teeth after a meal to allow saliva to naturally neutralize the low PH in the mouth caused by food and drinks before brushing. If you brush right after, the acid in the mouth gets brushed into the teeth and causes erosion and loss of tooth enamel hence making the teeth sensitive and weaker over time.

oral care dental care teeth bad breath

Wait till you rush to brush after a meal
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Snacking in between meal

If you have a habit of snacking in between meals - stop now! It is bad for your teeth as it increases the contact between the food and the teeth and cause plaque to develop which leads to cavities. having said that, it doesn't mean you can't snack at all - stick to healthier options like vegetables (these also help to clean your teeth naturally), unsalted nuts (as these are full of calcium and vitamin D). this will help you keep your teeth and gums healthy.

oral care dental care teeth bad breath

Stick to healthier options for snacks
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Drinking the wrong drinks 

Darker coloured drinks such as rum and dark coloured aerated drinks are the worst when it comes to damage and erosion to the teeth as they have the lowest pH so are more acidic. As compared to this, lighter coloured drinks are better options cause of their higher pH value and hence will cause less damage. It is not just alcoholic drinks that can be harmful to your teeth but soft drinks too. Opting for a fruit juice over a fizzy drink is always wiser - good for health and easy on your teeth. If you have to drink and aerated beverage, use a straw to minimize sugar contact. Also, chew a sugar-free chewing gum after drinks to help neutralize the acid in your mouth.

oral care dental care teeth bad breath

Avoid dark coloured drinks
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Using your teeth as a bottle opener

This annoying habit! There is always that person who loves to pop a bottle open using their teeth as bottle openers - the cool party hack. But this can be quite damaging. Even opening a packet of chips or anything else can cause damage as it wears away your teeth and you are far more likely to chip a tooth. If this does happen, keep the missing tooth in milk until you can seek emergency dental work.
 

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------