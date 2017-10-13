Here's Why You Need To Visit Your Gynecologist Today
There are many more reasons for visiting your gynae than just pregnancy and irregular periods. Take a look at our top 5 reasons why occasional visit to the gynaecologist should become regular visits.
Know why you need to see your gynae more often
HIGHLIGHTS
- Getting your physical examination done regularly is a must
- Itchy vagina is a recurrent problem in ladies
- Burning sensation while urinating should be tested with a doctor
When did you last visit your gynaecologist? Time to take that appointment! It's not necessary for you to visit a gynaecologist only when you are pregnant or have any other problem. There are various other reasons to consider a visit. Don't wait for a reason to visit your gynaecologist, instead visit your gynaecologist regularly so that any problem, if at all, is diagnosed ad treated on time. Like the saying goes, 'Prevention is better than cure.'
Here are the reasons as to why you should visit a gynaecologist regularly.
1. Do you have polycystic ovaries?
If a woman is seen to have polycystic ovaries on an ultrasound examination but does not have any symptoms, then she can be reassured that her fertility is not likely to be affected. In polycystic ovary syndrome, a woman's ovaries develop multiple cysts. Symptoms can include excessive hairiness, obesity, menstrual abnormalities, and infertility. All of this may be caused by abnormally high production of male hormones in the ovaries. Ultrasound scanning has become the standard for diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome.
2. Itching in the vagina
Itchy vagina is a recurrent problem in ladies and the reasons are many. The first reason that comes to my mind is lack of hygiene during periods. When women don't change sanitary napkins regularly during periods, it can lead to an itchy vagina. This is just one of the many reasons. Symptoms like itching, burning, unusual discharge and pain during urination can also lead to an itchy vagina. According to doctors, antibiotics may work for some but if their is prolonged irritation, getting yourself checked by a certified doctor is advisable.
Also read: 5 Common Causes For An Itchy Vagina
3. Irregular periods
PCOD is a very common problem in the teenagers today. If you are suffering from irregular periods, it's important to get the problem identified in the early stages. The more you delay, the worse it gets.
Also read: 4 Reasons Why You Missed Your Periods: Pregnancy Isn't The Only One
4. Pregnancy related visits
Make a calendar and visit your gynae regularly. From the time of conceiving a baby to the time when the baby is delivered, visit your doctor regularly to monitor the baby's progress and your health.
If you feel that you have a severe burning pain before and after urinating, it's important for you to visit the doctor as you may be undergoing a severe urine infection and, if not this, you may also be prone to more sexually transmitted diseases. So, be cautious and take precautions!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.