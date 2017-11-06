5 Common Causes For An Itchy Vagina
Here's what you can do about itchy vagina
HIGHLIGHTS
- Not changing sanitary napkin regularly during periods causes itchy vagina
- If you are suffering from diabetes,the infection can be severe
- Menopause is also one of the reasons that can lead to a vaginal infection
Itchy vagina is a recurrent problem in ladies and the reasons are many. The first reason that comes to my mind is lack of hygiene during periods. When women don't change sanitary napkins regularly during periods, it can lead to an itchy vagina. This is just one of the many reasons. Symptoms like itching, burning, unusual discharge and pain during urination can also lead to an itchy vagina. According to doctors, antibiotics may work for some but if their is prolonged irritation, getting yourself checked by a certified doctor is advisable. Studies have informed that at least 3 out of 4 women will experience a yeast infection atleast once in their lives.
1. Take note of these symptoms of a vaginal yeast infection:
- vaginal itching
- swelling around the vagina
- burning during urination or sex
- pain during sex
- soreness
- redness
- rash
2. Apart from there, various other factors can escalate infection and make matters worse. A weak immune system is one. If you are suffering from diabetes,the infection can be severe. Hormonal imbalance is also one of the most severe symptoms. If vaginal discharge during pregnancy s causing irritation, you must visit a doctor immediately.
3. Menopause is also one of the reasons that can lead to a vaginal infection. The oestrogen levels drop at the end of a woman's reproductive years. This can lead to itching and irritation as the thinning of the vaginal walls can create problems initially.
4. Be wary of chemical soaps and lubricants. Many of these chemical soaps, unclean toilet paper and lubricants can irritate the vagina. Doctors recommend a water based lubricant as compared to these chemical lubricants.
5. Don't indulge in any sexual activity if you have irritation or dryness in the vagina as doing so can worsen the condition. Use cotton panties, wash after you urinate and do not scratch that area till it comes back to normal.