4 Reasons Why You Missed Your Periods: Pregnancy Isn't The Only One

Pregnancy is not the only reason why you delayed or missed your periods. From your exercise regime to your daily diet, everything can become a factor in your delayed periods.
If you want to get pregnant then missing your periods is exactly the news you want to hear But if somehow that's not the case and you still end up missing your periods, that could be a real freak out moment. But pregnancy is not the only reason why you might be missing your periods. From your exercise regime to your daily diet, everything can become a factor in your delayed periods. This hormonal imbalance might need a medical check up. Read below to find certain reasons why you might be missing your periods.
Stress - There's a particular area in your brain, the Hypothalamus, which is responsible for hormones which can regulate your periods. But if you're under constant and extreme stress it can cause hypothalamic amenorrhea. Try to include some relaxation techniques in your lifestyle to reduce the stress. Many times, if you've been under horrid stress or an equally scary event you might miss your periods.
Birth Control Pills - These pills have estrogen and progestin hormones in them and their purpose is to prevent your ovaries from releasing the eggs. Even if you have stopped your birth control, it might take as long as six months for your cycle to return to its usual and normal pattern. If you've used some other contraceptives, it could also have the same reaction.
Abnormal Body Weight - If a woman weighs at least 10 percent below the normal weight then she's susceptible to many hormonal changes and you might also stop ovulating. Women with eating disorders like anorexia might also miss their periods. Those who are obese and have excessive weight will also undergo fluctuations in their hormonal cycle.
Premature Menopause - Also known as premature ovarian failure, this condition puts all the hormones of the women in a wild disorder. It is generally accompanied by hot flashes, night sweats, and vaginal dryness. At the end of this stage your hormones will reach the level of post menopausal levels and you will stop having your periods, this condition is also known as amenorrhea.
